NBA

Preview: Nuggets open season on the road in Phoenix

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame day has officially arrived as the Denver Nuggets open the 2021-22 season tonight in Phoenix against the Suns. The Nuggets...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Nikola Jokic Hurt As Denver Nuggets Fall To Utah Jazz On The Road

(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic appears to have avoided any serious injury following a collision with Jazz forward Rudy Gobert on Tuesday night. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 27, 2021. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Jokic banged knees with Gobert late in the first half and did not return to the game. The initial diagnosis from the team was a “right knee contusion.” After the game Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he didn’t think the injury was “anything too too serious.” Here's Malone's full update on Jokic via...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude Preseason against Thunder

After kicking off the 2021-22 Preseason in Los Angeles last Monday, the Denver Nuggets wrap up their preparation for the regular season Thursday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A second consecutive matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder will provide Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with an opportunity to see what Denver’s younger players have to offer, as the majority of the main rotation players won’t see the court in the final preseason contest.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: What should we expect from Jamal Murray this season?

The Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray made it passed a fully healthy and in-his-prime Damian Lillard. How far would they have made it WITH Jamal on the court? We might find that out later this year when Murray returns from rehabbing his knee. Or we might find out that it takes more than a few weeks for the heart and…
NBA
thednvr.com

What are you hoping to see in the Nuggets’ season opener against the Suns?

Adam, Harrison, Brendan and Eric preview the Nuggets’ season opener Wednesday against the Suns. What are you hoping to see the most? A big Nikola Jokic game? MPJ goes for 30+ points? The second unit goes off? The guys discuss. Also, a recap of what happened at Nuggets practice Tuesday.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: Can JaMychal Green play center on Denver’s bench all season?

Last year, Nikola Jokic said that he wants to play with JaMychal Green for the rest of his career. This offseason the Denver Nuggets extended the big man for two more seasons. But without a true backup center on the roster, JMyke appears to be tasked with the assignment of playing big all season. Can he handle that challenge? Adam…
NBA
Axios

Denver Nuggets open season as underdogs, despite track record

The Denver Nuggets start the NBA season tonight with the league's reigning MVP, a veteran coach, a cohesive team, an exciting rookie and a semifinal playoff run under their belt. Moreover, Jamal Murray, the team's star guard, is expected to return from a torn ACL injury midway through the season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nuggets beat Suns 110-98 to open season behind big second half

Revenge is a sweet thing, especially when you begin the season with some. After losing four straight games to the Suns to close last season, the Nuggets used a big time second half effort to capture a 110-98 victory tonight in Phoenix. Behind a big time performance from reigning MVP...
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Over/Under on their 48.5 this season?

With the Denver Nuggets playing meaningful hoop starting on Wednesday, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at what the bookies and sportsbooks think the Nuggets can do this year. Last season league MVP Nikola Jokic led the squad to 47 wins in just 72...
NBA
lineups.com

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (10/20/21) On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns in the Footprint Center. After the playoff series last season, Phoenix and Denver surely have somewhat disdain for each other, although it is likely more Denver’s disdain. The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games. There were even memes made about this after some fans got into an altercation during one of the games. In a moment of frustration, Nikola Jokic had swiped for the ball a bit too aggressively in the third quarter of Game 4. Jokic was assigned a flagrant 2 foul and thus, ejected. While neither roster has drastically changed, this game will look slightly different, especially for the Denver Nuggets, who have a few dinged-up players. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton have not been agreeable in contract extension discussions, and it is common knowledge that Ayton is frustrated with them. Right now, Phoenix is a heavy home favorite, and rightfully so, as it swept Denver in the playoffs the last time these teams faced each other. It will be interesting to see if this game carries similar intensity to the one in Game 4 of last season’s second-round matchup.
NBA
NBA

Denver Nuggets 110, Phoenix Suns 98: Three Takeaways

It was a tale of two halves for the Denver Nuggets to open the 2021-22 season, as they used lockdown defense and hot 3-point shooting in the second half to begin the campaign with a 110-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets used defense to grab control of the...
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 things to watch for on opening night

On Wednesday 20 Oct. 2021, the Denver Nuggets will play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, a rematch from their second-round playoff series. It’ll be the first meaningful basketball Nuggets fans have seen since they were eliminated and the start of a very interesting season. No, you can’t judge a book by its cover or a season by its opener, but there’s potentially a lot to learn from the first game of the season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to play Spurs in their home opener

The Nuggets won against the team that swept them in the playoffs last year. They have started the season on the right foot. The NBA schedule doesn’t allow teams to marinate in good — or bad — feelings for long. Later today, the Nuggets will take on the San Antonio Spurs. They have had a one sided history since the Nuggets beat the Spurs in the first round in 2018-19.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Northwest Division Preview: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

As we enter the last official day before the Minnesota Timberwolves kick off their 2021-22 season at home against the Houston Rockets, let’s take a look at how the hometown team stacks up against the last team in our Northwest Division Preview series: the Denver Nuggets. Denver is coming off...
NBA
KENS 5

Gameday preview: Spurs vs. Nuggets | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes sports reporter Casey Viera to preview tonight's Spurs-Nuggets game and discuss the latest Spurs news. How much will Nikola Jokic be an issue for the Spurs' defense? What can San Antonio do to escape Denver with...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Phoenix Suns have uncharacteristic defensive performance vs. Nuggets

PHOENIX — Every NBA team needs to play through their defense, but for some, that can only mean so much based on what they are capable of. The peaks for certain teams on that end are different. The Phoenix Suns, though, can be elite and were for most of last season. So, on nights like Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets when Chris Paul and Devin Booker didn’t have it going and the offense was clunky, they are still capable of beating good teams if their defense is rolling.
NBA
thednvr.com

Grades: Denver Nuggets rinse bitter taste out of their mouths in Phoenix

The Denver Nuggets feel as though they’ve got some unfinished business. A cracked and withered roster came to terms with a harsh reality in Phoenix when their previous season reached an unceremonious conclusion. Jamal Murray is still recovering, but the rest of the roster was healthy for the season opener against the Suns. The Nuggets found their dignity right where…
NBA

