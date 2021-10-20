CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Farm Workers Report Theft In Rural Olmsted County

By Kim David
 8 days ago

Eyota, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men who were harvesting a farm field in eastern Olmsted County returned to their vehicles...

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Being Sought In Death Of Her Infant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - Authorities are asking the public’s help in trying to find a Rochester woman who is wanted in connection with the death of her 3-month-old child. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says 30-year-old Dectrini Boldien is wanted on a local warrant and is also being sought by authorities in Missouri.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It was reported around 4:30 pm at 1715 Greystone Ln SW. The burning car was in the driveway, near the house and the engine compartment...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Fatal Crash Involving Car, Semi-Truck In Central Minnesota

Wadena, MN (KROC AM News) - There has been another fatal traffic accident in Minnesota. It happened in north central Minnesota around 5:00 pm Tuesday in Wadena County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 58-year-old Anoka woman “veered over the centerline” and collided with an oncoming semi-truck. A 57-year-old Park Rapids man was a passenger in the car. Their names haven’t been released and it’s not known if both were killed.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Southeast Minnesota Bucks Statewide Traffic Death Trend

Southeast Minnesota: Finally Some Good News About Traffic Deaths. Preliminary numbers show Minnesota topped 400 traffic fatalities. As a state, it's the earliest we've hit 400 traffic deaths since 2007. However, Southeast Minnesota has been doing much better than the entire state when it comes to traffic fatalities. Of course,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Admits to Arson Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is scheduled to be sentenced in December for intentionally starting a fire in a Rochester condominium complex earlier this year. 35-year-old Angela Spears recently entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in Olmsted County Court. She was arrested in June...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

UPDATE: Missing Southeast Minnesota Man Found

- ORIGINAL STORY - The public is being asked to help learn the whereabouts of a missing southeast Minnesota man. The Lake City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 38-year-old Richard J. Dose. The department says he was last seen the morning of Oct 19 leaving his residence.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Sentenced For Heroin Trafficking Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been handed a 5-year prison sentence for trafficking heroin. 43-year-old Sean Alexander recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a third-degree drug charge in exchange for the dismissal of two other felony charges stemming from his arrest in February following a traffic stop on I-90 near Dover. The officers performing the stop already had a search warrant for the vehicle and its occupants.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

$10,000 Theft Reported at Huge Christmas Light Display an Hour From Rochester

The prep work and setting up has already started for the Rotary Lights in La Crosse, Wisconsin but unfortunately, someone has decided to be a grinch and steal some of the necessary equipment. It's the first time in 26 years that someone has taken from this charity and the loss could be close to $10,000. The organizers are asking for the community to "be on the lookout".
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Winona Woman Injured in 2 Car Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 21-year-old Winona woman was injured yesterday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Winona. The State Patrol says Alizabeth McCracken was driving a car that collided with a second car on Highway 61. Both vehicles were traveling south when the crash occurred around 7:40 PM.
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Eyota Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Softball Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Eyota woman is expected to face prosecution involving the theft of a large amount of money from a softball organization. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jim Schueller says a felony theft criminal complaint has been submitted to the county attorney’s office and it could be filed this week.
EYOTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Speed Limit Changes Near Rochester Century High School

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Concerns from neighbors, parents, and students about traffic safety issues near Rochester Century High School have been addressed. The concerns recently shot up after a student was struck by a vehicle while crossing Viola Rd. Olmsted County Public Works later announced it was planning...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

