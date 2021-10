US President Joe Biden announced a "historic" framework Thursday for spending $3 trillion on America's social safety net and crumbling infrastructure, but his claim to be on the cusp of a major political victory had yet to get full backing from Democrats. After weeks of internal party feuding on two ambitious bills, Biden sought a dramatic win by announcing he was sure of support on a revised spending framework just before he took off to meet the pope and attend a G20 summit in Rome. "I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House, shortly after meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress. "Everybody's on board," he told reporters earlier. "It's a good day."

