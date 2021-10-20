CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit-Style Pizza Bar ‘Cross Street Public House’ Opens in Federal Hill

By Kevin Lynch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross Street Public House has opened at the former 10,000 sq. ft. home of Stalking Horse at 26 E. Cross St. in Federal Hill. This “upscale tavern” with a menu focused on Detroit-style pizzas is owned by Andrew Carter and Jesse Selke from the Delia Foley’s Group, as well as industry...

Lancaster Online

Queen Street Bistro opens in downtown Lancaster, replacing Federal Taphouse

The former Federal Taphouse in downtown Lancaster has reopened as Queen Street Bistro. The new restaurant at 201 N. Queen St. is owned by Tony and Rebecca Lyristis, along with Tony’s brother, Dennis. Tony and Rebecca Lyristis also own Trio Bar & Grill in West Hempfield Township, and Dennis Lyristis owns Antonio's Pizza House in western Lancaster city, which was founded in 1998 by the brothers.
LANCASTER, PA
KTLA.com

We tried a $100 Detroit style pizza in West Hollywood

On this Robert Report: Street Edition, we visit DTown Pizzeria in the city of West Hollywood to taste some authentic and very tasty Detroit style pizza. In 2021, they were awarded the title of World Champion for Best Pan/ Detroit Style Pizza at the International Las Vegas Pizza Competition for their take on a wagyu pizza.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Frank Campanella
La Crosse Tribune

WATCH NOW: South Lanes Pizza opens Sunday in new La Crosse location

A South Side icon comes back to life today, when new owner Matt Thornton opens South Lanes Pizza at its new location at 1501 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse. The restaurant will serve pizza, wings, hamburgers, a few other sandwiches, cheese curds, salads, French...
LA CROSSE, WI
bostonrealestatetimes.com

High Street Place to Open it Food Hall in Downtown Boston to the public in March 2022,

Boston– High Street Place, the highly anticipated food hall poised to revolutionize dining in Downtown Boston, announced it will open its doors to the public in March 2022, and reveals four exciting new vendors will join its already robust lineup of food & beverage concepts: Bubble Bath, a sensational new champagne and wine bar and the third distinct new concept at High Street Place from Boston-based chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison’s restaurant group, Big Heart Hospitality; Kutzu, an exciting new Asian-inspired concept serving generous bowls of Pho-Men; Lionheart Confections, specializing in creative, crave-worthy doughnuts; and Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, featuring hand rolled bagels, signature pastrami and delicious pastries.
BOSTON, MA
madison

PHOTOS: Oz by Oz bar opens on King Street

Co-owners of Settle Down Tavern on S. Pinkney St., Brian Bartels, Sam Parker and Ryan Huber have opened a new speakeasy in downtown Madison, at 113 King St. Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge would like to take you on a photographic tour of the eclectic bar. However you say...
MADISON, WI
funcheap.com

Public Works Free Party w/ 2-Hour Open Bar + Dusky (SF)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Public Works has always been about Giving the People What They Want, and as we all come out of disco hibernation, PW felt it was time to throw a party for our awesome community of dancers, free thinkers, innovative creatives, and all-around good humans to celebrate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza

Those whose only St. Louis-style pizza experience has come courtesy of a certain purveyor of squares allegedly beyond compare don’t know what they’re missing. Complaints from some that the flat foodstuff tastes like plastic bags melted all over a cracker are understandable when one has only sampled the wares of the big guys in town; with so many stores run by so many different franchisees, quality control and consistency from restaurant to restaurant can be a near impossibility — and don’t get us started on the “zesty pizza loaf” some try to pass off as provel. It is technically possible to get a good Imo’s pizza, if the right store has the right pizza maker working when you order, but why go through the trouble when Nick & Elena’s (3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566) nails it every time? The Overland Italian eatery has been serving up the gold standard of the form for years now, with a thin crust that retains its crispiness (even those tricky middle pieces!), a sweet tomato sauce whose authentic Italian origins shine through every bite and — perhaps best of all — real, actual provel cheese melted over every slice. Those other guys may make the pizza that visitors from out of town line up to try, but locals know that the best STL-style ’za in town is served out of an unassuming kitchen in north county. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Eater

Lola’s Detroit-Style Hot Dogs Opens on Loyola’s Rogers Park Campus

Jesse Fakhoury admits he feels more confident than he did two years ago after he opened his Detroit hot dog stand, Lola’s Coney Island, in Humboldt Park. Chicago has no shortage of encased meat treasures, but Fakhoury — a Motor City native — yearned to give his adopted home a taste of what he grew up eating. Detroit-style hot dogs are known for tangy mustard and sausages slathered with onions and chili. The formula has proved so successful that Fakhoury is preparing to open another location. Today, Lola’s is debuting its second stand, inside Loyola University’s Damen Food Court in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: Troy Guard closing two of his restaurants

Rock Bottom Brewery / CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Inc. Company. Denver restaurateur Troy Guard will close two restaurants this week — TAG Burger Bar in the Congress Park neighborhood and Big Wave Taco in the Junction Food & Drink food hall — because of labor issues and the continuing effects of the pandemic. TAG Burger Bar, which has operated for 11 years, will shut down for good Saturday, while Big Wave Taco, which opened just one year ago, will shutter permanently on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
1420 WBSM

Whitman South Shore Bar Pizza Spot’s Smart Marketing Move

Staying top of mind in the South Shore Bar Pizza game can be tough, but one Whitman café made a creative marketing move that has already got people talking. Just a few hours out of the lunchtime rush, The Venus Café on South Ave in Whitman found itself with some unclaimed pizzas and a brilliant idea for giving them away.
WHITMAN, MA
Eater

Where to Eat South Shore Bar Pizza

There is nothing quite like South Shore bar pizza. The buttery, cracker-thin crust. The cheese — usually a mix of cheddar and mozzarella — that stretches all the way to the outer reaches of the dough and touches the pan as it cooks inside a deck oven to form a crispy, lacy edge. What used to be served in South Shore bars as a means to inspire more drinking has, over many decades, transformed into the main event. Everyone has their favorite spot, and like with any other regionally specific food, apocryphal origin stories abound. It doesn’t matter who invented bar pizza, though — it just matters that it exists.
RESTAURANTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Tonawanda Bar Expanding With Pizza

Every area, every neighborhood has its special place that is not only home for the locals who live around it, but it's a really cool destination for others to discover if they want to get out and try something new and different. Well, WGRZ reports that there is a great...
TONAWANDA, NY
laduenews.com

Bootleggin’ Bob’s Serves St. Louis-Style Pizza Topped With Kansas City-Style Barbecue in South St. Louis

In March, St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood welcomed Bootleggin’ Bob’s, which features St. Louis-style pizza crusts topped with Kansas City-style barbecued meats, as well as snacks and a full bar. The self-styled “dive bar, elevated” occupies the space previously filled by Colorado Bob’s and comes from Brenton Brown and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

