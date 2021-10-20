CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Highway to Heaven’ Stars on Keeping That ‘Sense of Hope’ From the Michael Landon Classic Series

By Jim Halterman, TV Insider
gladstonedispatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us forgive affable Barry Watson (7th Heaven) for suggesting a sign from above may have led to his co-starring role in Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new take on the beloved 1984–89 fantasy drama about an angel who brings light to some troubled lives. “Back in March,” he recalls, “I was...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned is Tied with Another TV Legend for an Emmy Record

When Michael Learned was on “The Waltons” on CBS, she won Emmy Awards for her work. Did you know she is tied for Emmys with a TV legend?. Learned, who played Olivia Walton on the CBS family drama, earned three Emmy Awards for her work on “The Waltons,” an article from MeTV states. She also won another Emmy on the TV drama “Nurse.” In that other drama, Learned joined Robert Reed of “The Brady Bunch” fame in its cast.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Legacies' Latest Hope And Landon Drama May Have A Bummer Ending For Fans

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies' “You Have To Pick One This Time.” Read at your own risk!. Legacies' Season 4 premiere picked up on Season 3’s cliffhanger, which confirmed Malivore was inhabiting the body of his son Landon. The Salvatore students managed to subdue Malivore, but with Cleo as a hostage trapped in one of his alternate realities, the kids dove into his mind in an attempt to save her. During the episode, Alaric and Kaleb discovered the real Landon still alive but trapped within his father’s reality. The reveal set up the classic tease that Hope and Landon could once again be a happy couple, but some comments from actress Danielle Rose Russell indicate that fans could be in for a bummer ending to this latest drama.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Collider

Michael Gandolfini, Hope Davis, and More Join the Cast of Nicholas Braun-Starring ‘Cat Person’

Studio Canal and The New Yorker Studios have finalized the cast for Susanna Fogel's Cat Person and production is officially underway. The latest additions round out a star-studded cast with Hope Davis (Your Honor), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Fred Melamed (A Serious Man), Isaac Powell (American Horror Story), Isabella Rossellini (Joy), and Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency) joining. It's currently unknown what roles they'll play, but they'll co-star alongside the previously announced stars of the film Nicholas Braun (Succession), Emilia Jones (CODA), and Geraldine Viswanathan (The Broken Hearts Gallery).
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot: Jill Scott & Barry Watson Introduce Their Characters (VIDEO)

Lifetime has rebooted the classic 1980s series with Jill Scott and Barry Watson stepping into the lead roles in the new take on Highway to Heaven. Scott plays Angela, an angel sent to Earth by God to help those in need and stepping into the role of school counselor, which is how she meets Watson’s Bruce, the principal, who’s in disbelief as he learns the divine nature of her work.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Remembering How ‘Bonanza’ Star Michael Landon Found Fame in a Werewolf Role as Halloween Approaches

Gather around guys and ghouls, we’re revisiting I Was a Teenage Werewolf as Halloween creeps closer. America’s favorite little rancher, Michael Landon, originally found fame in the 1957 horror film about a delinquent teenager who goes to a psychiatrist and subsequently turns into a werewolf. He’s got the right to pick a little fight, and he frequently exercises it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Barry Watson
Person
Michael Landon
Deadline

‘Chocolate Lizards’: Rudy Pankow Joins Carrie-Anne Moss, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern & More In Indie Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) will play the lead role in Chocolate Lizards, an indie dramedy based on Cole Thompson’s 1999 novel of the same name, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Julio César Cedillo, as well as Oscar nominees Thomas Haden Church and Bruce Dern, and is currently in production in Texas. The film centers on Erwin Vandeveer (Pankow), a Harvard-educated actor just recently fired from the first real acting job he’s ever had in New Orleans, who hits the road back to Los Angeles, only to have his car break down outside Buffalo Gap, Texas. There, he meets roughneck Merle...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Danica McKellar on Reuniting With 'Wonder Years' Co-Star in New Hallmark Holiday Movie (Exclusive)

Danica McKellar is officially kicking off the holiday movie season!. The Hallmark star guest co-hosted Entertainment Tonight on Friday and previewed her latest Christmas film, You, Me & the Christmas Tree, which opens the network's popular "Countdown to Christmas" programming slate. In the movie, McKellar plays evergreens expert Olivia, who helps a Christmas tree farmer, Jack (Benjamin Ayres), as a mysterious illness overtakes the firs just days before Christmas.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Conners Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Returns as Darlene's Storm-Chasing (?!) Shrink Ahead of Dan's Wedding

A natural disaster reunites Darlene with her therapist in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Conners‘ big wedding episode. Airing Wednesday at 9/8c, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” promises a “far-from-perfect walk down the aisle.” But first, the Conner clan will have to make it to church on time, which is easier said than done as a tornado approaches Lanford — you know, the kind of tornado that only touches down once every 32 years. As the weather worsens, Darlene looks out her passenger-side window and recognizes Fred Savage’s Dr. Harding, who is moonlighting as a storm chaser (or, more...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Bonanza#Tv Guide Magazine#Little House
The Independent

James Michael Tyler: Friends producer leads tributes after Gunther star dies from cancer

The executive producer of Friends has led tributes to actor James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives said.Tributes have started to pour in after news broke of the actor’s death, with Kevin S Bright hailing Tyler an “incredible person”. The executive producer on Friends said: “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night....
CELEBRITIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘Castle Keep’ begins MAC matinee classic film series

Above: The 1969 film "Castle Keep" will screen at 1 p.m. Thursday at the MAC. (Photo/Columbia Pictures) After a long wait – thanks again, COVID-19 – film scholar Shaun O’l Higgins will resume his role as host of the Third Thursday Matinee Movie Classics series at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC).
Deadline

‘The Comeback Girl’: Limited Series Starring Kathryn Hahn As Joan Rivers Not Moving Forward At Showtime – Update

UPDATE: The Comeback Girl, a limited series which was set to star Kathryn Hahn as late comic legend Joan Rivers, is not moving forward at Showtime, Deadline can confirm. According to Variety, which broke the news first, the comedienne’s life rights, held by daughter Melissa Rivers, was not secured by the series’ producers. Without life rights, The Comeback Girl could have continued as an unauthorized project but would not have been able to tap into Rivers’ jokes and notable moments without the consent of Rivers’ daughter and estate. PREVIOUS SEPT. 21: After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Halston Sage To Star In Indie ‘The List’

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal Son’s Halston Sage is set to star in the indie drama The List, which she is also on board to executive produce. Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce for Nickel City Pictures. The story follows Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective. Joining Sage as exec producers are Vitolo and Lederer as well as Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida. New Legend Entertainment is financing. Best known for her role as Ainsley Whitly on the Fox drama Prodigal Son, Sage’s credits also include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Offers Major Updates on Netflix's Elvis Show

Priscilla Presley assured fans last week that the animated Netflix series Agent King is still in the works and will be released sometime next year. The adult comedy, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will answer that often-asked question, "What if Elvis Presley was a spy?" The series was announced back in August 2019 and little was heard about it until Presley spoke about it during Elvis Week at Graceland in August.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Kaleb Has Second Thoughts About Lying to Hope About Landon in This Legacies Sneak Peek

Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) are going to have some explaining to do on Legacies. They learned in the Season 4 premiere that Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) is still alive in the depths of Malivore, and that saving him would require a sacrifice that no one's ready for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) to make yet. Basically, either Hope has to die and become the tribrid or Landon has to die and become trapped in Malivore forever. Neither of those are great options, but one sure feels more inevitable than the other.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy