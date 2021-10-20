CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pianist Emanuel Ax Makes Music With Lifelong Friend Yo-Yo Ma

capradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview originally aired on August 11, 2021. We rebroadcast it on October 20, 2021. Emanuel Ax & Yo-Yo Ma — Hope Amid Tears: Beethoven’s Cello Sonatas (Sony) “Yo-Yo and I, back in the fall, we're able to do some concerts on the back of a truck. We did 20-minute concerts...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Paulina Rubio Talks Musical Return With New 'Yo Soy' Video

After a two-year musical silence, Paulina Rubio is back with a new label deal with Sony Music (after two decades on Universal), and a new song that she calls a “manifesto.”. “Yo Soy” (I Am) was written by Rubio with Felipe González (Tini, Lola Indigo, Rauw Alejandro), Valentina Rico, Omar...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yo-Yo Ma Talks New MasterClass, YouTube Cellists and Discovering His ‘Own Purpose’

The online streaming platform MasterClass has added Yo-Yo Ma to its roster of instructors, with the legendary musician teaching an online class on “music and connection.” Ma’s class includes 12 video lessons totaling almost two hours of instruction. Among the topics discussed: developing creativity, learning to balance “structure and emotion,” and effective collaboration strategies, both in music and business. Buy:MasterClass Monthly Subscriptionat$15/month In addition to recorded lectures, Ma also shares intimate musical performances in his class, including both solos and collaborations with other cellists. And while Ma teaches practical exercises, for both aspiring and seasoned musicians, the cellist also speaks about the power...
MUSIC
sfcv.org

Yo-Yo Ma Puts Singers and Songs Center Stage on His Latest Recording

In his new CD, Notes for The Future, Yo-Yo Ma continues and expands his decades-long quest to make the world kinder, gentler, and more empathic by breaking down the musical and linguistic barriers that wall off cultures and people from each other,. The cello virtuoso, whose formidable gifts are matched...
MUSIC
openculture.com

Three Hours of Yo Yo Ma Playing Bach’s Six Cello Suites: Music That “Helps Us Navigate Through Troubled Times”

“Believe it or not, this was the very first piece of music I started on the cello when I was four years old,” said Yo Yo Ma before playing the “Prelude” from J.S. Bach’s Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series in 2018. That same year, the world-famous cello prodigy released his third recording of all six suites in an album titled Six Evolutions — Bach: Cello Suites. The “two-and-a-half hours of sounds that map humanity in all its triumphs, joys and sorrows,” write NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly and Tom Huizenga, “has become a lodestar for the celebrated cellist.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Beethoven
Person
Emanuel Ax
capradio.org

Pianist Jeremy Denk revisits his favorite childhood composer, Mozart

Jeremy Denk & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra — Mozart Piano Concertos (Nonesuch) Pianist Jeremy Denk has finally had the space and time to finish his forthcoming memoir Every Good Boy Does Fine, which will resonate with you if you took piano lessons as a kid. It releases this February, and its timing coincides beautifully with his new album featuring the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Mozart Piano Concertos.
MUSIC
Robb Report

Steinway’s New Streaming Tech Lets Master Musicians Play Your Piano Virtually

Imagine a master pianist tickling the ivories of your baby grand without even being in the room. It sounds like a far-off fantasy, but Steinway & Sons has made it a reality. The New York outfit, which is widely considered the world’s best piano maker, just unveiled a groundbreaking new streaming technology that allows musicians to capture a live performance and share it with others virtually. The new Spiriocast system essentially enables the casting of high-res music, audio and video from one Steinway piano to another. The innovative sensor system, which is completely hidden from view, precisely captures the movements of the...
ELECTRONICS
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: A concerto for young pianists

Dmitri Kabalevsky dedicated his Piano Concerto No. 3 to the youth of the Soviet Union. It's been a favorite of young performers ever since. We'll enjoy it during our music stoday, beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianist#Ups
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
rnbcincy.com

Chloe Bailey ‘Upgrades Us’ With Latest Social Media Pics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Every couple of days one of the Bailey sisters trends on social media simply for being fine and we’re always here for it! Today is Chloe’s turn as the eldest of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped some new heat on Instagram that has us all swooning!
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy