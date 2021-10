Steelers superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt has been a perennial NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist. However, he hasn't been voted the winner of the coveted award yet. Considering the insane number’s the youngest Watt brother has been able to put up over the past few seasons, it’s kind of incredible he hasn't received more votes. But in 2021, T.J. is having his most dominant start to a season in his career, and is currently on a pace to eclipse 20 sacks. Even more impressive, Watt is among the league leaders in all categories despite missing a game and a half with a groin injury and clearly feeling the effects of the injury in the game against the Packers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO