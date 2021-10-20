Farm Workers Report Theft In Rural Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating two violent robbery-related incidents reported over the weekend. The first happened just after midnight Saturday. A 24-year-old man was riding his bicycle home when an SUV drove right at him in the 2300 block of 19th St NW and then stopped. The victim - who is black - said a white man got out and began yelling racial slurs at him. The victim said the man then began hitting him in the stomach and leg with a crowbar. The man took the victim’s wallet, phone - and his bike - and left in the SUV, which was driven by another person. The victim described the attacker as white in his mid-30s, 5-11, and 180 pounds. The SUV was a dark older model.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO