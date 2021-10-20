CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Farm Workers Report Theft In Rural Olmsted County

By Kim David
 8 days ago

Eyota, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men who were harvesting a farm field in eastern Olmsted County returned to their vehicles...

KROC News

Triple Murder Investigation In Twin Cities Suburb

Farmington, MN (KROC AM News) - What appears to be a triple homicide in a southern Twin Cities suburb is under investigation. The Farmington Police Dept. is reporting officers were sent to a residence around 9:30 Wednesday night “to check the welfare of a person visiting that residence. Upon arriving and investigating the call, officers located three deceased adults inside the home. An adult male suspect was taken into custody.”
FARMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It was reported around 4:30 pm at 1715 Greystone Ln SW. The burning car was in the driveway, near the house and the engine compartment...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Advisory From Rochester Police: Lock Your Vehicle!

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. Tuesday issued an advisory about a recent uptick in car prowling incidents. So far this month, the department has received 65 complaints. That compares to 29 during October a year ago. The department received 42 complaints last month and 40 in August.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Admits to Arson Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is scheduled to be sentenced in December for intentionally starting a fire in a Rochester condominium complex earlier this year. 35-year-old Angela Spears recently entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in Olmsted County Court. She was arrested in June...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

UPDATE: Missing Southeast Minnesota Man Found

- ORIGINAL STORY - The public is being asked to help learn the whereabouts of a missing southeast Minnesota man. The Lake City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 38-year-old Richard J. Dose. The department says he was last seen the morning of Oct 19 leaving his residence.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Man Sentenced For Heroin Trafficking Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been handed a 5-year prison sentence for trafficking heroin. 43-year-old Sean Alexander recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a third-degree drug charge in exchange for the dismissal of two other felony charges stemming from his arrest in February following a traffic stop on I-90 near Dover. The officers performing the stop already had a search warrant for the vehicle and its occupants.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Farm Workers Report Theft#Eyota Mn Lrb
KROC News

Deck Fire Chases Rochester Residents From Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A deck fire at a Rochester home was reported late Sunday night. Rochester Fire Dept. crews were sent to 615 7th Ave SW just before 11:30 pm and found the attached deck was on fire and flames were “beginning to breach into the house.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stiffest Charge Stands for Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota judge has denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Shots Fired At Rochester Apartment Building, Some Units Hit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - No arrests had been made as of Monday morning in connection to a shooting at a Rochester apartment building. The shooting took place Friday night and new information released Monday by police indicates it’s a surprise no one was hurt. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen...
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KROC News

Winona Woman Injured in 2 Car Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 21-year-old Winona woman was injured yesterday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Winona. The State Patrol says Alizabeth McCracken was driving a car that collided with a second car on Highway 61. Both vehicles were traveling south when the crash occurred around 7:40 PM.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Eyota Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Softball Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Eyota woman is expected to face prosecution involving the theft of a large amount of money from a softball organization. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jim Schueller says a felony theft criminal complaint has been submitted to the county attorney’s office and it could be filed this week.
EYOTA, MN
KROC News

Speed Limit Changes Near Rochester Century High School

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Concerns from neighbors, parents, and students about traffic safety issues near Rochester Century High School have been addressed. The concerns recently shot up after a student was struck by a vehicle while crossing Viola Rd. Olmsted County Public Works later announced it was planning...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Watch Out For The Outlet Scam In Rochester

Scammers have been impersonating businesses and public officials over the phone and online for some time now, but you rarely hear of one going directly to a person’s house. People’s Energy Cooperative says that’s exactly what happened here in Rochester. The power company says one of its members was recently...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester House Damaged By ‘Garbage Fire’

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - What started as a “garbage fire” ended up damaging a Rochester house. Rochester Fire Dept. crews were called to a house at 1307 13th Ave NW around 1:00 pm Saturday and arrived to find the blaze “had been extinguished by the homeowner with a garden hose.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Investigating Two Violent Robbery Incidents

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating two violent robbery-related incidents reported over the weekend. The first happened just after midnight Saturday. A 24-year-old man was riding his bicycle home when an SUV drove right at him in the 2300 block of 19th St NW and then stopped. The victim - who is black - said a white man got out and began yelling racial slurs at him. The victim said the man then began hitting him in the stomach and leg with a crowbar. The man took the victim’s wallet, phone - and his bike - and left in the SUV, which was driven by another person. The victim described the attacker as white in his mid-30s, 5-11, and 180 pounds. The SUV was a dark older model.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Major Upgrades to Rochester Area Interchange to Begin in 2024

A long-awaited highway improvement project in the Rochester area is now on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's construction calendar. MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty, in his regular monthly appearance during the Rochester Today show on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, disclosed that major upgrades to the I-90 and Highway 52 interchange just southeast of Rochester have been scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. Listen in the player below:
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

