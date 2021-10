LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron are done after the 2021 season, creating an opening for one of the top jobs in college football that will attract a bevy of high-profile names, including many who have already surfaced as potential targets. Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Penn State's James Franklin, among several others, headline initial lists of possible options for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and his search party.

