NORWALK — Sofia Hair is excited to learn how to dance. The fourth-grade student at Wolfpit Elementary wants to learn a little ballet and maybe master the pirouette. “I enjoy moving around a lot and I get to take off my shoes,” the 9-year-old said about the school’s new dance class, a special course taught to students in each grade level, K-5, once every six days.

NORWALK, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO