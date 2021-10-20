With Lampos, Affordable Housing Need Not be a ‘Scary Monster’

This is the ninth in a series of articles assembled by the Falmouth Affordable Housing Committee to start and promote conversation about the housing crisis in our community. Given the high price of building new houses or apartments, the way to build affordable housing is to subsidize the cost of its construction. That subsidy could be in the form of donated land or the provision of federal, state, or local funding. For the past 10 years, local financial support in Falmouth has been provided by the Falmouth Affordable Housing Fund, a standalone trust established by special legislation in 2011. The affordable housing fund has a board of trustees, which is the Falmouth Select Board.

