What’s the first thought that comes to mind when you think of poetry? Shakespeare? Sonnets? Rhythm? Art? Perhaps nothing. It’s no secret this form of literature isn’t for everyone. People see it as a “foreign language” or an odd hobby. Due to this, those who are gifted with the ability to write and create something as beautiful as a poem may not have anywhere to turn to and are forced to hide their work, which could lead to the end of their poetry. However, Oneonta’s community always has its doors open for anyone to express and explore their talent without judgement. With that, the Poetry Slam was born. This loud, goofy and fun event celebrates poetry and its poets in the best light possible.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO