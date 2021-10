Alabama coach Nick Saban is known for being a strict disciplinarian, but few would have expected the surprising method of keeping players honest he revealed on Thursday. Saban said on his Thursday night radio show that he has a penalty box for players who miss meals or classes, and uses it as a lesson about doing the right thing. The coach did admit, however, that he’s not sure the message ever lands.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO