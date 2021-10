The Pittsburgh Penguins have been blessed with their fair share of Hall of Fame players over the years. Now, the organization seeks a Hall of Fame mascot. Iceburgh is among 10 finalists for induction as part of the 2022 class of the Mascot Hall of Fame. (Yes, such a thing exists — it’s in Whiting, Ind). In his 30th season as the Penguins’ mascot, Iceburgh advanced via fan vote from among 24 mascots submitted for consideration for the 2022 class.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO