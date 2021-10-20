Women’s clothing isn’t size-inclusive

Have you ever been asked, “What is your size?” and had to give a speech about your “size”? Or have you ever been in the dressing room trying on multiple sizes of one piece of clothing, or even having an employee help you find your size and they make comments such as “I can get you a bigger size”? This can be a very stressful and emotional part of shopping for women. Lots of clothing brands like to use different sizes that best work for their brand to represent the ideal fit. Some brands even use odd numbers; some use even numbers; and some just use the basic small, medium, and large to size their clothes. Sadly, not every store follows the same sizing guide.

