KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against the University of Dallas this afternoon 0-2. The Mountaineers played a hard fought match this afternoon, but ultimately fell short to the Crusaders from the University of Dallas. A goal scored late in the first half put Dallas up on the board first and forced Schreiner to play from behind for the rest of the game. However, the Mountaineers did not look outmatched in this one, Schreiner’s offense was able to put up 11 shots on the afternoon, almost equaling the 16 shots put up by Dallas. Unfortunately, a comeback would not be in the cards today as the Crusaders went on to score another goal in the second half, putting the match away with a final score of 0-2.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO