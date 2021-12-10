Health Calendar MASTER

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — Dec. 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

MISCELLANY

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Testing — 8 a.m. to noon daily with a test order from your health care provider only, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick. If you need an order, call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, in advance of your test.

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

For ages 5-11 years old:

— 2 to 5 p.m., Dec. 18, 27 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required.

— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 27, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required.

For ages 12 and older:

Unity in Frederick's Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman's Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Dec. 16 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge

Dec. 17 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick

Dec. 17 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge

Dec. 20 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg

Dec. 21 — 1 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia

Dec. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade

Dec. 23 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge #371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Jan. 6 and 7 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus

Jan. 7 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick

Jan. 10 — 1:45 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro

Jan. 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick

Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy

Jan. 20 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick

Jan. 22 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown

Jan. 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia

Jan. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

Jan. 26 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge

Jan. 28 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12 Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

