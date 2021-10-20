Pluggable Transceivers

The 1770 series Power Quality Data Logger from Fluke Corp. is a troubleshooting device that ensures error-free measurements and proper setup through plug-and-play operation. The 1770 measures and automatically captures key power quality parameters including harmonics, dips, swells, unbalance, and inrush current. An optimized user interface makes it easy to change settings, manage logging sessions, or investigate data in the field. Guided setup functionality gives users quick, fool-proof setup every time including the ability to auto-correct measurement connections digitally without having to change the physical probe connections.
