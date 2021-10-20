CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFS.com Inc. and Source Photonics Inc. have announced a line of 800-G pluggable transceivers to enable...

www.photonics.com

COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Photonics News: Week in Brief: 10/29/21

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Block MEMS was awarded a $2.6 million contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate to detect vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs). The program will build on the company’s quantum cascade laser technology, which was funded by the Intelligent Advanced Research Projects Activity. The technology is able to detect trace explosives at a standoff distance of up to 5 m.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Laser Scanner

The iScan3D™ laser scanner from Automated Precision Europe GmbH improved optics and blue crossed laser lines for fast and accurate metrology-grade point cloud generation. The 3D scanner is designed for portable shop floor dimensional inspection and scanning markets to provide both accurate measurements and point-cloud generation from a single-handed ergonomic sensor. It provides measurements of 200,000 points/s with 70-µ point spacing and 50-µ accuracy. With an integral process controller, the scanner connects with the Radian Six Degrees of Freedom laser tracker to accurately monitor scanner position and deliver high-accuracy measuring and scanning.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Apple Joins Imec’s ‘Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems’

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2021 — Apple Inc. has joined imec’s Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is an initiative to bring together stakeholders across the integrated chip (IC) value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology’s definition phase. Using...
BUSINESS
Photonics.com

Subsea Lidar

The SL4 subsea lidar from 3D at Depth provides one-hour metrology focused on carbon reduction and efficiency. Ultrahigh-speed compact electronics enable more onboard processing and averaging, resulting in single- or multipoint-lidar pulsed returns, lowering the range measurement to <1 mm or lower, depending on the operational environment. The SL3 collects data at scan speeds of 30 × 30° sector scans, which comprise >2.1 million data points that are collected and processed in five minutes.
ECONOMY
Photonics.com

Pluggable Coherent Optics Communications Solutions

Microchip Technology Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. are partnering for interoperable solution sets that contain Microchip’s DIGI-G5 optical transport networking (OTN) processor and META-DX1 terabit secured-Ethernet PHY with Acacia’s 400-G pluggable coherent optics. Microchip’s DIGI-G5 and Acacia’s 400-G CFP2-DCO module are designed to enable terabit-class OTN switching line cards, muxponders,...
TECHNOLOGY
U.S. POLITICS
Photonics.com

InTest Expands Automation Capabilities with Videology Acquisition

Test and manufacturing solutions supplier inTest Corp. has acquired Videology Imaging Solutions Inc. and Videology Imaging Solutions Europe BV in a $12 million deal. InTest adds Videology’s OEM digital streaming and image capturing solutions to its portfolio, solutions that support applications in the automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, life sciences, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets.
BUSINESS
Photonics.com

Power Quality Data Logger

The 1770 series Power Quality Data Logger from Fluke Corp. is a troubleshooting device that ensures error-free measurements and proper setup through plug-and-play operation. The 1770 measures and automatically captures key power quality parameters including harmonics, dips, swells, unbalance, and inrush current. An optimized user interface makes it easy to change settings, manage logging sessions, or investigate data in the field. Guided setup functionality gives users quick, fool-proof setup every time including the ability to auto-correct measurement connections digitally without having to change the physical probe connections.
EVERETT, WA
Photonics.com

Monochrome Microscope Camera

The DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera from Olympus Corp. provides premium fluorescence images in a cost-effective package. The camera’s sensitive back-side illuminated monochrome CMOS sensor, 6.4-MP resolution, fast frame rate, and advanced features combine to deliver bright fluorescence images of even very dim samples for fluorescence protein expression checks and routine fluorescence imaging and documentation. For added flexibility, the camera also supports phase contrast, inversion contrast, and differential interference contrast microscopy techniques.
ELECTRONICS
coleofduty.com

Optical Transceiver Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Optical Transceiver Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Optical Transceiver market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Photonics.com

3D Printing Material

UpBlack 3D printing material from UpNano GmbH is a novel substance that allows two-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing of nontransmissive structures. UpBlack is ideally suited for the printing of optical systems because they often require nontransmissive holding structures for lenses or other translucent optical parts. UpBlack can be easily combined with UpOpto, an optical translucent material, making possible the 2PP 3D printing of entire optical systems.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Fast Measurement of Complex Lenses

TRIOPTICS launches the next generation of centration measurement systems with two measurement heads: the OptiCentric® 101 Dual. It allows the measurement and alignment of complex lens assemblies with significantly reduced time requirements. With the new OptiCentric® 101 series, the stability of the measurement head has been significantly increased and an improvement in the efficiency of the measuring process has been achieved. In continuation of the new OptiCentric® generation, these advantages are now also available with the OptiCentric® 101 Dual: the version with two measuring heads.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Researchers Achieve Magnet-Free Optical Isolation

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2021 — A collaboration between École Polytechnique Féderalé de Lausanne and Purdue University has led to the development of an electrically driven, magnet-free optical isolator that enables light routing on a chip. Typically, optical isolation is achieved through the use of magnetic materials or magnetic fields. However, these are incompatible with current semiconductor foundry processes.
SCIENCE

