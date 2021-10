Meet Alister Hibbert, one of BlackRock Inc.’s best kept secrets. He’s the money manager whose hedge fund has enriched the firm, its clients and himself with a near 370% gain over the past decade. Hibbert’s name is rarely mentioned within the walls of the world’s largest asset management firm, and many employees don’t even know who he is. That’s even after his fund single-handedly earned almost half of BlackRock’s record performance fees last year, according to Bloomberg calculations.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO