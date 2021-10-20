CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National University of Singapore Launches Functional Intelligent Materials Research Center

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 — The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials (I-FIM), an institute dedicated to the design, synthesis, and application of functional intelligent materials. Nobel Prize-winning materials scientist Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov and Distinguished Professor Antonio Castro Neto will co-direct...

