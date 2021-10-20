CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Futures ETF Debuts As Second-Highest Traded Fund Ever

By Vildana Hajric
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

The first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund listed in the U.S. debuted as the second-most heavily traded fund on record in a watershed moment for the crypto industry. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF -- trading under the ticker BITO -- rose about 4.9% to $41.94. More than 24 million shares changed hands Tuesday,...

www.fa-mag.com

