CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ole Miss to honor Eli Manning vs. LSU, retire his jersey

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS3FH_0cX4PCLu00

New York Giants legend Eli Manning will return home to Ole Miss this weekend and when he does, a party will be thrown.

Ole Miss plans to hold a “Celebrat10n” for Manning this coming Saturday, including end zones honoring the school icon. They will read, “Manning” on both ends.

In addition to the special end zones, Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired — just the third in Ole Miss history — and he will also be inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame.

Manning will also lead the Ole Miss players through the The Grove for the Walk of Champions as they hit the field to take on LSU.

Festivities will kick off Thursday with Manning’s induction in the M-Club Hall of Fame. Registration is closed for the ceremony.

On Saturday, Manning will lead the team through The Grove for the Walk of Champions at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Manning’s jersey number retirement ceremony will take place at halftime of the game. The university’s marching band, The Pride of South, will be part of the presentation, including family and other dignitaries, as the number is unveiled on the south facade of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

As part of the festivities, MANNING will be painted in the end zones of Hollingsworth Field.

In addition to Ole Miss’ celebration of Manning on Saturday, ESPN will also run a “The Manning Legacy Lives On” marathon on Friday.

ESPNU will re-air several legacy games from Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Archie Manning culminating with a high school game between Berkeley Prep (FL) and Newman (LA), where Arch Manning plays.

At 7:30 a.m., ESPNU will re-air a 2001 game between Ole Miss and Arkansas and then at 12:30 p.m., they will re-air the 2002 Mainstay Independence Day Bowl between Ole Miss and Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OmzA_0cX4PCLu00

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Eli Manning challenges brother Peyton ahead of Ole Miss-Tennessee showdown

Tonight’s showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers is tearing the Manning brothers apart. Ahead of the game between the duo’s alma-maters, Eli Manning challenged his brother Peyton with a bet for tonight. “Peyt, you can’t run and you can’t hide,” tweeted Eli Manning. “You wimped out on...
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

Eli Manning Trolls Peyton With Golf Ball Joke After Tennessee/Ole Miss

Peyton Manning and his brother did not end up taking the ManningCast to Knoxville for the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss. However, Eli still found a way to have some fun with his brother online after the game. On Tuesday, Eli sent out a joke to Twitter, referring to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Eli Manning jersey retirement has perfect timing with Arch recruitment

Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s jersey on Saturday during their game at home against LSU. Manning, 40, played at Ole Miss from 2000-2003. He was their starting quarterback for three seasons and an All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. There is little doubt...
NFL
On3.com

Eli Manning trolls Peyton Manning following Ole Miss win

Prior to the craziness that ensued at Neyland Stadium, Eli Manning challenged his brother Peyton to a friendly wager on the matchup. Eli compromised after Peyton didn’t want to broadcast the game, instead offering a bet where the loser would have to wear the other alma-mater’s jersey. Alas, Eli’s Ole...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Outsider.com

Lane Kiffin Wears Eli Manning’s Jersey to Ole Miss Game and Everybody’s Got Jokes

College football fans have been cracking jokes all day over Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his pre-game outfit. The Ole Miss Rebels retired the jersey of former quarterback Eli Manning on Saturday afternoon. And it goes without saying that Lane Kiffin was as ready for the occasion as anyone. Earlier on in the afternoon, Kiffin was seen getting off the team bus while wearing an Eli Manning jersey. Sure, it wasn’t Manning’s old Rebels jersey but it was still a cool honor to see him wearing the two-time Super Bowl winner’s New York Giants jersey.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOK-TV

Eli Manning to be celebrated at Ole Miss game

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss will honor Eli Manning as they will retire his No. 10 jersey during Saturday’s game. Manning will be just the third player in Ole Miss’ history to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning and Chucky Mullins. The celebration will start on Thursday as Eli Manning will be inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame. Then on Saturday, Manning will lead the team through The Grove for the Walk of Champions, then the jersey retirement will take place during halftime.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#New York Giants#Olemissfb#The M Club Hall Of Fame#Festivities#Ole Miss#Espnu#Berkeley Prep Lrb Fl
AL.com

Watch ‘not Peyton’, ‘not Eli Manning’ call Ole Miss-Tennessee game on SEC Network

Eli Manning wanted it. Lane Kiffin wanted it. But, alas, a Manning broadcast of the Ole Miss-Tennessee game wasn’t in the cards. So, the SEC Network did the next best thing. Jordan Rodgers and Tom Hart, who are in the booth, posed with cardboard cutouts of both Eli and Peyton Manning, then were identified as “not Eli” and “not Peyton.” Cole Cubelic, who is working the sidelines, was dubbed as “not Cooper,” the Mannings older brother and father to Arch Manning.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Eli Manning to have number retired by Ole Miss

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has had an eventful past year. After spending some time outside of the public eye, Manning has become more of a celebrity presence recently through new ventures such as his gig as an ESPN broadcaster. He was also honored by the Giants this season, as the team retired his number 10 jersey at halftime against the Falcons.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Recruiting pitch? Ole Miss to honor Eli Manning with new on-field paint scheme

Ole Miss is honoring Eli Manning on Saturday, but a move to add a new paint scheme to the end zones in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium may also have a nod toward a No. 1 recruit. To promote “Eli Manning Day” on Saturday against LSU, the program tweeted, “When a legend returns home, you roll out the red carpet.” The ceremony was originally planned for last season, but limited capacity and other pandemic restrictions pushed the plans to this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ole Miss has awesome Eli Manning tribute planned

Ole Miss will retire Eli Manning’s jersey during Saturday’s game against LSU, and the school is pulling out all the stops to honor its former quarterback. In addition to holding a ceremony to retire Manning’s No. 10 jersey, Ole Miss has painted the end zones at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium with huge block letters of Manning’s last name.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy