Ole Miss to honor Eli Manning vs. LSU, retire his jersey

New York Giants legend Eli Manning will return home to Ole Miss this weekend and when he does, a party will be thrown.

Ole Miss plans to hold a “Celebrat10n” for Manning this coming Saturday, including end zones honoring the school icon. They will read, “Manning” on both ends.

In addition to the special end zones, Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired — just the third in Ole Miss history — and he will also be inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame.

Manning will also lead the Ole Miss players through the The Grove for the Walk of Champions as they hit the field to take on LSU.

Festivities will kick off Thursday with Manning’s induction in the M-Club Hall of Fame. Registration is closed for the ceremony. On Saturday, Manning will lead the team through The Grove for the Walk of Champions at approximately 12:15 p.m. Manning’s jersey number retirement ceremony will take place at halftime of the game. The university’s marching band, The Pride of South, will be part of the presentation, including family and other dignitaries, as the number is unveiled on the south facade of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. As part of the festivities, MANNING will be painted in the end zones of Hollingsworth Field.

In addition to Ole Miss’ celebration of Manning on Saturday, ESPN will also run a “The Manning Legacy Lives On” marathon on Friday.

ESPNU will re-air several legacy games from Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Archie Manning culminating with a high school game between Berkeley Prep (FL) and Newman (LA), where Arch Manning plays.

At 7:30 a.m., ESPNU will re-air a 2001 game between Ole Miss and Arkansas and then at 12:30 p.m., they will re-air the 2002 Mainstay Independence Day Bowl between Ole Miss and Nebraska.