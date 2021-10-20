COVID-19 update for Oct. 20: 696 new cases, six more deaths | Burnaby assisted living outbreak lifts total to 24 in B.C. | Majority want benefits to end before next year: Poll | Some restrictions lifted
Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Oct. 20, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here...www.healthing.ca
Comments / 0