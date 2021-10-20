CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neiman Marcus CFO to head up finance at Tailored Brands

By Marianne Wilson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year veteran of the Neiman Marcus Group has joined the C-suite at Tailored Brands. The parent company of Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and other brands appointed Brandy Richardson as CFO, effective November 8. She will serve on the menswear retailer’s executive committee and have responsibility for enterprise analytics, strategy,...

Sourcing Journal

Top Brands Propel Neiman’s Post-Bankruptcy Strength

The retailer said Q4 results show sequential improvement, and 6 percent comparable sales growth versus the same period for fiscal 2019. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
chainstoreage.com

Poshmark digitally connects brands with customers

For the first time in its history, Poshmark is letting large-scale brands connect directly with the platform's shoppers. The online fashion resale marketplace launched a new program, called Brand Closet, that allows brands to directly connect, converse with and sell to Poshmark's community of more than 80 million users with a suite of specially-designed social merchandising tools. The tools include the Drops Soon feature, which lets brands share limited-time products; My Shoppers, which allows brands to conduct one-on-one clienteling; and branded Posh Parties, which drive awareness.
Dallas News

Neiman Marcus CEO says a more normal social and travel calendar will help the luxury retailer

As customers return to their social lives, Neiman Marcus believes it has a tailwind of higher sales to build on during the holiday season. Men’s apparel, women’s shoes, handbags and jewelry have been the top-selling categories that drove a 6% sales increase in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 30 compared with the same quarter in 2019, said Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.
WWD

Neiman Marcus Group Reports Comp Gains Off Lower Inventory

Click here to read the full article. The Neiman Marcus Group wrapped up its fiscal year on a positive note and is “prepared” to meet the demand for holiday shopping and confront the headwinds challenging the industry. So said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of the Neiman Marcus Group, which on Tuesday privately disclosed its fiscal fourth-quarter financial figures to lenders and investors, and selectively shared some of them to WWD. It’s been a year since Neiman Marcus emerged from bankruptcy with new owners and a lot less debt, and since then Neiman’s CEO has been vocal about a recovery.More...
chainstoreage.com

JC Penney names CEO, chairman

A former executive of Levi Strauss & Co. and Walmart has been named chief executive of J.C. Penney. The department store retailer has appointed Marc Rosen as CEO, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Jill Soltau, who left at the end of last year after steering the chain through bankruptcy and its sale to Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Penney’s retail and operating assets. The chain currently operates 670 stores.
chainstoreage.com

BJ’s Wholesale taps H-E-B digital exec for leadership role

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings named a chief merchant and promoted two executives to key roles as it continues to accelerate its transformation under new CEO Bob Eddy. The membership warehouse club retailer appointed Rachael Vegas as executive VP, chief merchandising officer, effective October 25. She will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the company’s merchandising and assortment planning and allocation functions.
martechseries.com

Wish Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Vivian Liu as New CFO

Finance leader brings more than 20 years of private and public company experience to Wish. ContextLogic Inc., one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Vivian Liu as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2021. This is the latest in a series of C-suite appointments at Wish this year.
chainstoreage.com

Genesco names new finance head

Genesco Inc. has made it permanent — at least for a couple of years. The footwear retailer named Thomas A. George as senior VP-finance and CFO, effective October 20, elevating his role from the interim position he has held since December 2020 following the resignation of Melvin G. Tucker. He is expected to serve in this position through at least March 2024.
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at Burberry, Versace, Forever 21; CFO Shifts at Express, Tailored Brands, Genesco

Brands Burberry/Versace Burberry appointed Jonathan Akeroyd as CEO and executive director, effective April 1. The move came after Akeroyd stepped down as CEO of Capri Holdings’ Gianni Versace division. Akeroyd had been Versace CEO since June 2016. He was previously CEO of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016. Akeroyd will report to chair Gerry Murphy and the board of directors. He will succeed Marco Gobbetti, who will step down from the role and leave Burberry on Dec. 31. Akeroyd will remain with Versace through March 31 and will work with John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, to support the executive leadership team...
The Associated Press

Tailored Brands Appoints Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Tailored Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Brandy Richardson as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 8, 2021. Ms. Richardson joins Tailored Brands with more than 20 years of experience in finance, business transformation, strategic planning and execution, capital allocation, investor relations, process improvement and technical accounting. Brandy is well known as a progressive leader who builds and inspires winning teams to accelerate business performance. She will serve on the Company’s Executive Committee and have responsibility for Enterprise Analytics, Strategy, Real Estate, Risk Management and Loss Prevention, as well as all aspects of the Finance organization.
therealdeal.com

UBS shops Neiman Marcus building on Mag Mile

The building home to Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue is on the market as stores along the Magnificent Mile exit the struggling shopping strip. UBS Realty Investors hired Jones Lang LaSalle to sell the four-story, 196,000 square foot store at 737 North Michigan Avenue occupied by Neiman Marcus since 1983, according to Crain’s. It’s the chain’s second most-profitable location and is expected to post $123 million in sales this year, according to JLL. Sales are up 5 percent so far this year compared with the same period in 2019, Crain’s reported.
chainstoreage.com

Knot Standard partners with Brook Brothers, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales for in-store fitting services

A made-to-measure menswear retailer is providing artificial intelligence-based, in-store custom fitting services. Knot Standard’s new, tech-driven Custom OnDemand platform enables the company’s retail partners — including Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom — to offer Knot’s AI-based measuring and fitting services in their stores. Brooks Brothers is offering the service in 21 of its stores. The platform has enabled seamless ordering, measuring, and production for Brooks Brothers' shirting, and will expand next to suits, jackets, and pants.
wbap.com

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Unveils 2021 Christmas Book

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Dallas-based Neiman Marcus announced the launch of its holiday campaign ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger.’ As part of the launch, the luxury retailer unveiled the 2021 Christmas Book, channeling the heartfelt emotion and expressions of love this season through storytelling, fashion for every occasion, expert curation of impactful and meaningful gifts, and emphasis of its extraordinary services that are ready to help customers make the most out of the season.
Deadline

Triage Entertainment Ups Key Execs To CFO & EVP Production Posts

EXCLUSIVE: TV producer Triage Entertainment has made some key executive promotions. Pat Shea has been upped from EVP Finance to Chief Financial Officer, and Francesco Pace moves up to EVP Production from SVP. The company also elevated Daniel Pescord from Director of Business Affairs to VP of the unit. “These three execs remain key to leading us to a record year of original production, despite the challenges of Covid,” Triage CEO Stu Schreiberg said. “Throughout the pandemic, Triage Entertainment, along with its sister company, Lando Entertainment, proved that premium production and compliance with safety mandates were mutually achievable. Together, they delivered more than 120 content hours of series and specials to networks and platforms.” Triage’s nonfiction production slate focuses lifestyle, competitive formats, multi-cam comedy and music events and premium documentaries. Its credits include Iron Chef America, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and Bridezillas. The company is currently producing longform content for CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, Discovery+, HGTV and Food Network.
chainstoreage.com

NewStore: Nordstrom, DSW, Louis Vuitton are omnichannel leaders

A new study reveals the brands that have best unified their digital and physical channels while making shopping simple and seamless. Nordstrom, DSW, Louis Vuitton, Bergdorf Goodman, and Fabletics took the top five spots in NewStore’s 2022 Omnichannel Leadership Report. The five retailers are at the forefront of omnichannel, according to NewStore.
chainstoreage.com

Beauty retailer Birchbox acquired by women’s health care/beauty startup

The company that pioneered beauty subscription box retailing has been acquired. Birchbox has been acquired by FemTec Health, a women’s wellness startup focused on using technology and data for personalized care. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The company plans to relaunch Birchbox, shifting the focus from beauty to...
chainstoreage.com

L.L. Bean selects architecture to support digital transformation

A 108-year-old outdoor retailer is taking a decidedly modern approach to omnichannel commerce. L.L. Bean is entering a multi-year agreement with Commercetools to implement the cloud-based digital commerce platform vendor’s MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture. Leveraging this technology, L.L. Bean intends to enhance its in-store and online experience by blending its physical and digital retail touchpoints. These points of contact with the consumer include social commerce, in-store POS systems, pop-up shops, clienteling, and transactional customer care.
chainstoreage.com

McDonald’s partners with IBM to further automation of drive-thru lanes

McDonald’s is partnering with a tech giant to speed the development of its artificial intelligence capabilities. The fast-food giant said it has entered into a strategic partnership with IBM to accelerate the development and deployment of of its automated order-taking technology (AOT) in its drive-thru lanes. As part of the deal, IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, which was known as Apprente before McDonald’s acquired the artificial intelligence company in 2019. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.
chainstoreage.com

Allbirds targets $2 billion-plus valuation in IPO

Allbirds has high hopes for its initial public offering. The sustainable footwear brand is targeting a valuation of as much as $2.2 billion in its IPO, according to its updated registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Allbirds is offering 19.2 million shares at a projected price range between $12 and $14 each. At the top end of that range, the offering would raise about $269 million. The company, which has not yet set the date for its IPO, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”
morningbrew.com

The CTA: Marketing Brew talks brand purpose with Dr. Marcus Collins

Brand purpose has captivated headlines over the past decade as a must-have for brands in today’s environment. Often a topic of debate, brand purpose can be impactful when authentic, and harmful when lacking sincerity. Is brand purpose marketing jargon? Or is it at the heart of doing business in 2021?
