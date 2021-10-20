Neiman Marcus CFO to head up finance at Tailored Brands

EXCLUSIVE: TV producer Triage Entertainment has made some key executive promotions. Pat Shea has been upped from EVP Finance to Chief Financial Officer, and Francesco Pace moves up to EVP Production from SVP. The company also elevated Daniel Pescord from Director of Business Affairs to VP of the unit. “These three execs remain key to leading us to a record year of original production, despite the challenges of Covid,” Triage CEO Stu Schreiberg said. “Throughout the pandemic, Triage Entertainment, along with its sister company, Lando Entertainment, proved that premium production and compliance with safety mandates were mutually achievable. Together, they delivered more than 120 content hours of series and specials to networks and platforms.” Triage’s nonfiction production slate focuses lifestyle, competitive formats, multi-cam comedy and music events and premium documentaries. Its credits include Iron Chef America, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and Bridezillas. The company is currently producing longform content for CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, Discovery+, HGTV and Food Network.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO