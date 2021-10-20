CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 8 days ago

Beautiful day out there today. It’s why some of us love October…. Comment by Friendly Bob Adams Wednesday, Oct 20, 21 @ 8:53 am. Pie, really kind of in the mood for pie. I am now thinking of One Man’s pie. Apple pie sounds SO GOOD now. Comment by...

capitolfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Utah State
EatThis

This Serious Nationwide Fish Recall Was Just Announced

Seafood season doesn't end after summer; in fact, many Americans and seafood trade professionals believe the months following Labor Day offer one of the best periods to enjoy a fresh catch. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive amount of one particular seafood were recalled over the weekend for a serious food safety concern. Find out here if you should check your fridge or freezer.
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Your Pie#Pecan Pie#Sugar#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#Oneman#Apple Pie#Gopies#Realtors Com#Whitetail#Pecans
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Home Decorated With Bowling Balls In Romulus

While I was hanging out on Facebook I cam across a post in the group called "That's It, I'm Home Shaming," that really showed us there's more to the world than meets the eye. The house located in Romulus, MI is painted a very vibrant blue and is adorned with paintings of things like an Orca Whale, an Octopus and other fascinating things, while the yard is strewn with bikes, wagons, and even brightly colored tubs filled and decorated with dozens, maybe even hundreds of bowling balls.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Five Illinois Towns Ranked Among Best 100 Small Cities In America

CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst, Highland Park, Wheaton, Park Ridge, and Glen Ellyn were ranked among the best 100 small cities to live in America, according to a new study. The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, local economy, health care and other issues in more than 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools. Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered. Elmhurst was the top ranked small city in Illinois, ranked at #45, followed by Highland Park at #50, Wheaton at #59, Park Ridge at #61, and Glen Ellyn at #64. Neighboring Indiana had two small cities ranked among the top 10, both of them suburbs of Indianapolis: Carmel at #2 and Zionsville at #6. Four other suburbs of Indianapolis were ranked in the top 100 small cities, including Westfield at #11, Fishers at #27, Brownsburg at #58, and Noblesville at #72. The #1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle. Click here to see the full rankings.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy