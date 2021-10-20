CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Moore Police Department actively hiring

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moore Police Department is hiring. They are looking for...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moore, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Moore, OK
ABC News

New York City firefighters protest vaccine mandate outside mayor's residence as deadline nears

New York City firefighters and other city workers protested outside the mayor's residence Thursday, as a COVID-19 vaccination deadline quickly approaches. Nearly all municipal employees, including police officers, sanitation workers and firefighters, have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit proof of receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Those who don't get vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave, starting Monday, for at least 30 days, and their future employment will be resolved in negotiations with individual labor unions. Uniformed correction officers have until Dec. 1 to show proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Digital
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy