Facebook to announce name change next week

By KOKH STAFF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is planning to announce its new name next...

TownLift

Facebook rebrands as Meta

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people's...
INTERNET
uploadvr.com

Report: Facebook To Rebrand To Metaverse-Focused Company Name Next Week

A report from The Verge indicates that Facebook will soon announce plans to rebrand its company name to “reflect its focus on building the metaverse.”. According to The Verge, the rebrand will be announced within the next week, potentially during or before Facebook Connect on the 28th. The Verge says the name rebrand could be unveiled before Connect, but either way Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to discuss the news at the conference next week.
BUSINESS
