Telia Carrier Chooses Telesmart.io’s DID Inventory Management Platform To Simplify And Optimise How It Delivers Global Numbers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe API-enabled platform enables Telia Carrier to seamlessly offer global numbers, automate its supply chain, reduce inventory stock costs, and eliminate provisioning delays. Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by Telia Carrier for its purpose-built direct inward dialling (DID) inventory management platform. The API-enabled platform...

