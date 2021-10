The pressing need for real-time data pushed businesses to accelerate and expand their investments in data and data management solutions during 2020. While much of the industry focus is rightfully on new advancements in predictive analytics that are driving business value, it is becoming increasingly clear that architecture and data teams are working equally hard to enable this data with more modern data architecture and new data sets. Recent research from IDC, commissioned by Qlik, revealed that in Q1 2020 alone, 30% of organizations were conducting major architectural changes and 45% were adding new data to their analytics environment, significantly expanding the capabilities in their analytics arsenals. Multiple cloud platforms, on-prem sources and even offline documentation, such as direct mail surveys, are all feeding inputs into the modern data pipeline.

