Syracuse and Virginia Tech have played 18 times throughout the years, but only once as members of the ACC. Meeting number two will occur this weekend when the Orange head south to Blacksburg to square off with the Hokies. The Cuse comes in at 3-4, but they have lost their four games by a total of 19 points with each of their last three resulting in three-point defeats. Getting to six wins and bowl eligibility would be huge for Dino Babers' program after last year's 1-10 finish.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO