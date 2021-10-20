CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Audio-magnetotelluric survey

nmt.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are doing an audio-magnetotelluric survey today east of San Marcial. Geologically, we are in the structural accommodation zone between the northern Marcial Basin and the southern Socorro Basin. In the photo, Marissa Fichera, Shari Kelley,...

geoinfo.nmt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
stereophile.com

Audio Note UK

(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.) Submitted by michelesurdi on October 25, 2021 - 8:03am. Submitted by rschryer on October 25, 2021 - 8:47am. Thanks for the correction, michelesurdi. Log in or register to post comments. Old UK audiophile proverb... Submitted by Anton on October 25, 2021...
MUSIC
Seacoast Current

Massive Lithium Deposit Worth $1.5 Billion Just Down the Road from Sunday River

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nm Bureau Of Geology#Nm Tech#The Santa Fe Group
Only In New Mexico

This Small Town In New Mexico Was Named One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In the Nation

When choosing a place to live, there are several factors that an individual must consider. However, one factor that should be at the top of almost every wishlist is the affordability of the area. Realtor.com released a list of the 10 most affordable towns in the country. Now, these aren’t just random places, these are towns where you’d actually consider settling down and living for years to come. And to no surprise of ours, Realtor.com named Los Alamos as one of the most affordable places to live in the nation.
REAL ESTATE
AccuWeather

The monster snowstorm that canceled Halloween

A record-setting nor’easter made Halloween look more like Christmas across the Northeast a decade ago, leaving millions in the dark and leading some to rename the month "Snowtober." Carving pumpkins is a Halloween tradition for many families, but the jack-o'-lantern masterpieces left outside were buried under snow 10 years ago...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Sonic State

Pro Audio In Education Webinar

Focusrite hosts online pro audio education panel sessions this week 25/10/21. Focusrite has been expanding its arsenal of online resources for its user base and the wider industry, hosting a number of informative panels and discussions on pro audio education throughout 2021, posted on the company's event page. Here's their press release on the latest...
EDUCATION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Main Street survey available

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In an effort to better support local businesses and capitalize on potential opportunities, Main Street Point Pleasant is asking residents to complete a brief market survey. The survey is being carried out in partnership with Main Street West Virginia and the Downtown Professionals Network (DPN). According...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Twice

Crutchfield Now Distributing Juke Audio

Juke Audio has announced the company’s first national distribution deal with Crutchfield Corporation. This new agreement will bring Juke’s 12- and 16 channel streaming amplifiers directly into Crutchfield’s online store. Additionally, Crutchfield’s Residential AV Systems Design team plans to recommend Juke’s product offering to customers looking to power and stream...
BUSINESS
Space.com

NASA to reveal new Jupiter atmosphere discovery Thursday. How to watch live.

NASA will hold a briefing Thursday (Oct. 28) with fresh information about how the atmosphere of Jupiter works beneath the giant planet's colorful clouds. You can watch the event live at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on this page, courtesy of NASA Television, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, the NASA website and the agency's social media channels. You'll see heavy participation from folks involved in the Juno mission, which is investigating Jovian weather processes from up close.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Denver Water Customers Will Pay More Beginning In January 2022

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Water customers will be paying more next year. The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images) The new rates will increase with a range of 47 cents to $1.34 per month per customer depending on where they live. That is, if customers use the same amount of water as the previous year. “Denver Water’s mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water to the people who rely on us every day,” said CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead in a statement. “Over the next 10 years, we are forecasting an estimated investment of $2.6 billion into our system to increase its resiliency, reliability and sustainability in the face of changes we are anticipating. From more frequent droughts and wildfires to additional regulations we expect we will be asked to meet — we will be prepared.” (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images) The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted the rate changes to help pay for important upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair to keep its system operating efficiently.
DENVER, CO
hifiplus.com

Naim Audio Solstice turntable system

In fairness though, the package itself is so damn good in and of itself, I think that downside is a bit of a ‘reach’; in reality, after about five minutes in the presence of the Naim Audio Solstice turntable, you will be too busy tapping in your credit card’s PIN number to think about what’s presently sitting on your shelves. Otherwise, for cat-related reasons, I’d like a lid… that’s it!
ELECTRONICS
nmt.edu

Watch a video about "Climate Change in New Mexico over the Next 50 Years: Impacts on Water Resources"

In support of development of a 50-year water plan for New Mexico, the Interstate Stream Commission has tasked the New Mexico Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources with convening a group of 8 water and climate research experts as an Advisory Panel. They have prepared a consensus study report on the current state of knowledge of how climate conditions and water resources may vary across our state during the next 50 years.
SOCORRO, NM
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Start with Goal, Not Strategy, to Accelerate Out of Inflection Points, Expert Says

During Sourcing Journal’s Sourcing Summit, The Ambition Company’s founder explained how leaders can more effectively react to pivot points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy