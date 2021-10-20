Audio-magnetotelluric survey

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Water customers will be paying more next year. The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images) The new rates will increase with a range of 47 cents to $1.34 per month per customer depending on where they live. That is, if customers use the same amount of water as the previous year. “Denver Water’s mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water to the people who rely on us every day,” said CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead in a statement. “Over the next 10 years, we are forecasting an estimated investment of $2.6 billion into our system to increase its resiliency, reliability and sustainability in the face of changes we are anticipating. From more frequent droughts and wildfires to additional regulations we expect we will be asked to meet — we will be prepared.” (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images) The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted the rate changes to help pay for important upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair to keep its system operating efficiently.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO