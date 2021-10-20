CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'F*** that, I'm not fighting a top 10 on the money I'm on': Paddy Pimblett insists would seek pay increase to take on ranked UFC opponents after blistering debut

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Pimblett has insisted he will not fight a ranked opponent unless his pay from the UFC significantly improves. The Liverpool fan favourite made a blistering start to...

MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
#Combat#Liverpool#Cage Warriors
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza plans on waiting for UFC title shot despite warning from Dana White

Carla Esparza says she plans on waiting for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot despite a warning from UFC president Dana White. Esparza is currently riding a five-fight win streak and, in her last appearance, absolutely smashed the face of Yan Xiaonan with ground-and-pound en route to a second-round TKO stoppage and a 50k POTN bonus. In addition, Esparza holds a notable win over Marina Rodriguez during her win streak, who looks to be a top contender following her recent victory over Mackenzie Dern. Overall, Esparza has done everything that she has had to in order to get a title shot at 115lbs. And yet, the UFC decided that they were going to book a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang that takes place at UFC 268.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could someday replace current UFC President Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could replace Dana White as UFC president one day. It’s a task that many folks probably wouldn’t want, given the stress that comes with it, but for many years now Dana White has held the position of being UFC president. It doesn’t appear as if he’s going to step down anytime soon but when he does, the company needs to be ready to replace him.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White responds to criticism from former UFC champ Junior dos Santos: “Move on to these other promotions and make crazy money”

Dana White has responded after former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos slammed the promotion for their lack of “professionalism”. Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) was cut by the Ultimate Fighting Championship shortly following his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 256. That setback had marked the Brazilians fourth in a row, with all four losses coming by way of technical knockout.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor threatens to ‘kill’ Tony Ferguson in UFC bout with offensive tirade

Conor McGregor has threatened to kill rival Tony Ferguson in a typically ill-tempered online tirade as he seeks out a first UFC fight in over a year.In the since-deleted tweet the Irishman implied that a clash between the two is inevitable and that the money the fight would make means it should happen sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old also taunted Ferguson over his mental health after rumours that wife Cristina Ferguson had left him following an episode of mania, leading fans to respond negatively.“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White attempts to lure Nate Diaz into signing a new UFC contract with cryptic message

UFC President Dana White is doing his best to try and persuade superstar Nate Diaz into signing a new contract with the promotion. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.
UFC

