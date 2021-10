Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool's players they will get eaten by Atletico Madrid if they repeat the performance that saw them lose their European crown. The Wanda Metropolitano stadium holds special memories for Klopp, whose team won the Champions League here in June 2019, but their most recent visit in February 2020 was abject and ended in a 1-0 defeat in the last 16; Atletico completed the job at Anfield a month later, winning 3-2.

