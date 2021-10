As a senior on campus, I’ve seen some lovely fall colors in Marquette, and I’d like to share some of the best places to go and see the peak colors this coming weekend. The Upper Peninsula as a whole is known as one of the best places to go to see the fall, and we’re lucky enough to be present here as the trees change and show their full, fiery hues.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO