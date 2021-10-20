Champions Oncology Expands Global Biomarker Capabilities with Opening of European Laboratory at OpenZone Life Sciences Campus

WinGD has expanded its network of training locations and added new online tools, making it even easier for ship operators to give their crews the skills they need. According to DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight, the number of gas-fuelled vessels in operation is expected to grow from 221 today to nearly 500 by 2023. While much energy goes into projecting the supply and bunkering infrastructure needed to support that growth, less focus is placed on the extra demand it will create for seafarer training.

