Medical & Biotech

Champions Oncology Expands Global Biomarker Capabilities with Opening of European Laboratory at OpenZone Life Sciences Campus

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR), a technology-enabled research organization announced the opening of a European laboratory located in the renowned OpenZone Life Sciences Campus in Bresso, Italy, on the doorstep...

Inside Indiana Business

Langham Logistics Expands Life Sciences Offerings

WHITESTOWN - Indianapolis-based Langham Logistics has announced plans to open a 187,000-square-foot distribution center in Whitestown as it continues to expand in the life sciences sector. The third-party logistics, warehousing and distribution provider says the facility will service its pharmaceutical clients requiring cold and ultra-low temperature storage where temperatures reach below -40 Celsius.
WHITESTOWN, IN
SciDev.Net

Global Science Journalism Report 2021

Global Science Journalism Report 2021 aims to investigate the working conditions and practices, professional ethos and future expectations of science journalists around the globe. It includes a section specifically target to the perceptions of science journalists about their work during the pandemic of Covid-19. The report was produced by SciDev.Net,...
INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

WinGD expands training capabilities

WinGD has expanded its network of training locations and added new online tools, making it even easier for ship operators to give their crews the skills they need. According to DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight, the number of gas-fuelled vessels in operation is expected to grow from 221 today to nearly 500 by 2023. While much energy goes into projecting the supply and bunkering infrastructure needed to support that growth, less focus is placed on the extra demand it will create for seafarer training.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thecutoffnews.com

Discovery Life Sciences adds executive leadership to support rapid global growth and talent acquisition

Dynamic HR Executive to Lead Company Efforts to Hire Top Talent, Enhance Global Organizational Development Programs, and Reinforce Commitment to Workplace Diversity and Inclusion. HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the addition of executive capabilities and strategic plans...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Aviation Week

Joramco Expands Capabilities With French MOU For Cabin, PTF Work

Maintenance provider Joramco has added new capabilities by signing a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UUDS Aero covering cabin refurbishments and Boeing 737-800 passenger to cargo conversions. Under the terms of the MoU, Joramco will manage MRO capabilities for the PTF conversions while UUDS will manage the supplemental type...
INDUSTRY
Commercial Observer

Life Sciences Incubator Grows in LA

To highlight the inaugural Bio Tech Week in Los Angeles County, a top life sciences incubator in the region opened a new bio-innovation hub in Culver City on Oct. 13, and said it sent a signal that L.A. is committed to becoming a major player in the industry. The nonprofit,...
CULVER CITY, CA
chatsports.com

Cancer Biomarkers Market Global Analysis 2021-2028: Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Genomic Health, Pfizer

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market research report provides and in-depth analysis on industry and economy-wide database for business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. The Cancer Biomarkers market report discusses all major market aspects with expert opinion on current market status along with historic data. This market report is a detailed study on the investment opportunities, market statistics, growing competition analysis, major key players, industry facts, important figures, sales, prices, revenues, gross margins, market shares, business strategies, regions, demand and developments.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Partners with ATEM Structural Discovery for Cryo-EM Capabilities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and ATEM Structural Discovery (ATEM) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide clients access to ATEM’s cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) service solutions. Cryo-EM is a technique that determines the 3D structures of proteins and is utilized to identify how proteins function, how they malfunction in disease and the most effective way to target them with therapies.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. Expands with Dr. Christa Wright to Lead Toxicology Health Sciences Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. announced today that Christa Wright, PhD, has joined the team as Director of Toxicology to lead the organization’s efforts to expand its pollutant exposure laboratory and grow its toxicology health sciences program. Dr. Wright will join a team of scientists focusing on how chemical and particle exposures from global air pollution, emerging technologies and consumer products affect human health.
SCIENCE
The Drum

13 recommended agencies with global capability 

The Drum Recommends is a free service designed by The Drum to help marketers easily navigate and find relevant, trusted agencies, all based on their specific criteria and the ratings we receive from clients that have already worked with those agencies. . Every year, The Drum Recommends receives thousands of ratings from the clients...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Tipalti to expand its finance operations capabilities

Payables automation company Tipalti has decided to expand its financial operations capabilities with a mobile app experience and invoice socialisation. The additions came after Tipalti partnered with expense management provider Expensify and with tax filing provider Zenwork. This follows the announcements of an AP-controlled corporate payment card, a procurement and payables integrated solution, and a UK-optimised solution and company expansion to Europe with headquarters in London.
TECHNOLOGY
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc (PTIX) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiates coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) at In Line

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine initiates coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

