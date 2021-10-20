Form SC 13G Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Filed by: PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. This Form 3 is being filed by 210/P10 Acquisition Partners, LLC ("210/P10"), in its capacity as direct holder of shares of Class B Common Stock, 210 Capital, LLC ("210 Capital"), in its capacity as sole member of 210/P10, Covenant RHA Partners, L.P. ("RHA Partners"), in its capacity as member of 210 Capital, CCW/LAW Holdings, LLC ("CCW Holdings"), in its capacity as member of 210 Capital, Mr. Webb, in his capacity as sole member of CCW Holdings, RHA Investments, Inc. ("RHA Investments"), in its capacity as general partner of RHA Partners, and Mr. Alpert, in his capacity as President and sole shareholder of RHA Investments (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities of the Issuer reported herein, except to the extent of his or its pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 3 shall not be construed as an admission that such persons are beneficial owners of the securities of the Issuer reported herein.

