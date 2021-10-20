Portofino Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc.(TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF)(the "Company", or "Cortus"), reports that it is extending the time for completion of its previously announced private placement (the "Financing") to November 14, 2021 (see press releases dated August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021). The Company completed an initial tranche of the Financing on August 31, 2021, raising gross proceeds of $600,000.00 through the sale 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each a "Unit") and intends to raise a further $900,000 through the sale of up to 6,000,000 Units. The proceeds of the Financing will be utilized for exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral properties, including land maintenance costs and general working capital. The completion of the Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
