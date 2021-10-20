Portofino Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company has now closed the final tranche of its previously reported non-brokered private placement by issuing 182,000 units at a price of $0.07 per unit for gross proceeds of $12,740. In total, the Company has now closed 7,199,143 units in three tranches for total gross proceeds of $503,940.01. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. Securities issued pursuant to this final tranche of the private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until February 26, 2022. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by the Company in relation to the units sold in this Offering. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

