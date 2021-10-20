CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portofino Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report, its previously announced non-brokered,...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Glimpse Group (VRAR) Announces $15M Private Placement

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase $15.0 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement.
StreetInsider.com

Onion Global Limited. (OG) Announces 4.73M Share Private Placement at $5.30/sh

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise in a private placement gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company will sell and issue to the investors 472,583 Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,725,830 American Depositary Shares of the Company (the "ADSs"), at a purchase price of US$5.30 per 0.1 of a Class A ordinary share and associated warrant. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will have an exercise price of US$5.30 per ADS. Each Class A ordinary share represents ten ADSs.
thechronicle-news.com

ProStar Holdings Announces Brokered Private Placement Led By Echelon Wealth Partners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "ProStar®") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering. In addition, the Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").
StreetInsider.com

Canagold Closes Oversubscribed Flow-Through Financing for CAD$5.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB: CRCUF)(FSE:CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce...
theedgemarkets.com

Seni Jaya plans private placement to raise up to RM34m, 3-for-1 bonus issue

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Outdoor advertising services provider Seni Jaya Corp Bhd has proposed a private placement exercise to raise up to RM33.98 million as well as the bonus issue plan. According to a bourse filing on Wednesday, the private placement involves the issuance of up to 14.56 million new...
StreetInsider.com

Bravada Gold Corporation Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company has now closed the final tranche of its previously reported non-brokered private placement by issuing 182,000 units at a price of $0.07 per unit for gross proceeds of $12,740. In total, the Company has now closed 7,199,143 units in three tranches for total gross proceeds of $503,940.01. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. Securities issued pursuant to this final tranche of the private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until February 26, 2022. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by the Company in relation to the units sold in this Offering. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.
StreetInsider.com

Silk Road Energy Amends Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) reports that in compliance with NEX policy, it has amended its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 18, 2021). In compliance with NEX policy regarding pricing, the amended units of the Company ("Units") are being offered at $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a Common Share at $0.12 per Common Share for twelve (12) months following the issuance of Warrants.
aithority.com

South Star Battery Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp.is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units for a total proceeds of C$2,427,700. The majority of participation in the Placement was with key institutional investors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for advanced materials sample preparation, commercial agreements, project finance and general working capital requirements for the Company.
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling (EAST) Announces Securities Purchase Agreement for Private Placement

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement offering with Crater Lake Private Limited.
The Press

Interlink Electronics Announces Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Raising $3.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced it has closed a private placement of shares of its newly created 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) with individual accredited investors. Interlink sold 120,000 shares of Series A Preferred at an offering price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $3.0 million.
sgbonline.com

RYU Apparel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

RYU Apparel Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500 convertible debenture units at a price of $1,000 per debenture unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million. The offering replaces the previously announced $12.5 million non-brokered private placement of debenture units set out in news...
StreetInsider.com

Green Light Metals Inc. Announces Completion of Asset Purchase Transaction with Aquila Resources Inc. and Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Green Light Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 4, 2021 it closed on the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire a 100% interest in the Bend and Reef assets located in Wisconsin USA, from Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila").
StreetInsider.com

Aguila American Gold Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Aguila American Gold Limited(TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)("Aguila" or the "Company")Mr. Mark Saxon, CEO, is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") announced on September 23, 2021 and October 4, 2021. The Company raised gross proceeds of $750,000 by issuing 3,750,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.20 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of three years from the closing of the Private Placement. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.
StreetInsider.com

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce...
StreetInsider.com

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) Announces $5M Private Placement

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), a fintech company powered by blockchain technology and provides services including asset digitization, and cross-border remittance technology support, announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements with investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million to the Company, which will be settled in the form of USDC. Pursuant to the private placements, the Company will issue up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.00875 per ordinary share, and warrants to purchase up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at agreed prices. The Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each ADS represents 360 ordinary shares. Mercurity expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including continued investments in purchasing Bitcoin mining hardware, product development, research and development expenses, and working capital.
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Announces Additional Increase to Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce due to ongoing strong demand it has again increased the amount being offered pursuant to its previously announced private placement to up to 66,666,666 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.06 (C$0.075) per Unit for gross proceeds of up to US$4,000,000 (C$5,000,000) (the "Private Placement"). The Company has raised US$2,338,170 (C$2,922,713) in the first and second tranches of the Private Placement, and will seek to complete a third tranche closing shortly.
StreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $11,000,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV)(OTCQB: CVVUF)(FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 15, 2021, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $11,000,000 (the "Offering").
StreetInsider.com

S&W Seed (SANW) Announces 1.84M Share Private Placement at $2.73/sh

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. MFP Partners, L.P. (MFP), S&W's largest shareholder, purchased approximately $3.8 million of shares of common stock, and certain members of S&W's Board of Directors and executive management purchased approximately $1.2 million of shares of common stock. The company issued 1,847,343 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.73 per share in the private placement.
StreetInsider.com

Cortus Proceeds with Second Tranche of Private Placement

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc.(TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF)(the "Company", or "Cortus"), reports that it is extending the time for completion of its previously announced private placement (the "Financing") to November 14, 2021 (see press releases dated August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021). The Company completed an initial tranche of the Financing on August 31, 2021, raising gross proceeds of $600,000.00 through the sale 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each a "Unit") and intends to raise a further $900,000 through the sale of up to 6,000,000 Units. The proceeds of the Financing will be utilized for exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral properties, including land maintenance costs and general working capital. The completion of the Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
