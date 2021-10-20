CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Granted Approval to Evaluate Sensory Factors in Product-Development Trials

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced the completion of its 74th pre-clinical study as it continues to progress its proprietary psychedelic molecules into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies. According to the update, Cybin’s research and development team has completed 74 in-vitro and in-vivo evaluations of the company’s expanding portfolio of psychedelic compounds being designed for potential therapeutic applications for several mental health conditions. More than 50 novel compounds have been evaluated to date through collaborations with experienced contract research organizations for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, metabolic stability, receptor binding and safety to identify preferred candidates for further development. “Cybin continues to demonstrate superior properties of its CYB003 and CYB004 programs as we progress toward first in-human studies, expected in early 2022,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale. “These experiments greatly expand our understanding of the potential therapeutic value of the studied compounds and further demonstrate Cybin’s strong research and development capabilities.”

