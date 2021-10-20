CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Granted Approval to Evaluate Sensory Factors in Product-Development Trials

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) has received an amendment to a cannabis research license it had previously been granted by Health Canada. The amendment allows the company to include sensory...

InvestorNewsBreaks – Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) Announces Participation in November Event

Mydecine Innovations (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, will be participating in the Wonderland: Miami. Hosted by Microdose, the upcoming event is scheduled for Nov. 8–9, 2021, and will be held in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Wonderland participants can meet with Mydecine management during the two-day premiere gathering.
ECONOMY
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Announces Completion of 74 In-Vitro and In-Vivo Evaluations of Expanding Portfolio

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced the completion of its 74th pre-clinical study as it continues to progress its proprietary psychedelic molecules into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies. According to the update, Cybin’s research and development team has completed 74 in-vitro and in-vivo evaluations of the company’s expanding portfolio of psychedelic compounds being designed for potential therapeutic applications for several mental health conditions. More than 50 novel compounds have been evaluated to date through collaborations with experienced contract research organizations for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, metabolic stability, receptor binding and safety to identify preferred candidates for further development. “Cybin continues to demonstrate superior properties of its CYB003 and CYB004 programs as we progress toward first in-human studies, expected in early 2022,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale. “These experiments greatly expand our understanding of the potential therapeutic value of the studied compounds and further demonstrate Cybin’s strong research and development capabilities.”
ECONOMY
CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 12th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Revenues Reach Record High in September. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB: LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer...
ECONOMY
StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) Moving Toward Goal Of Becoming One Of The Biggest Mineral Exploration Companies in North America with New Acquisitions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The mining sector has suffered some setbacks, including low demand for products, fluctuating commodity prices, and a push for green initiatives. Most companies have tried to cope with this...
BUSINESS
Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Partners with University of Wisconsin Researchers for Clinical Pharmacology Studies Evaluating TRP-8803

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tryp Therapeutics has partnered with Dr. Paul Hutson and Dr. Christopher Nicholas, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The collaboration will focus on a clinical pharmacology studies to evaluate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Barclays Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Mark DeVries downgraded Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
UBS Upgrades Caterpillar (CAT) to Buy

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $235.00 (from $232.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Plunges on a Big EPS Miss and Weak Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Positive on Accelerating AWS Sales Growth

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are down 4.8% in pre-open Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results.Amazon reported Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Merck (MRK) PT Raised to $94 at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Tops Q3 Estimates, Adds Nearly 9,000 Bitcoins (BTC) in Q3 and Says It May Buy More; Analyst Positive

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are up 1% in pre-open Friday after the company reported higher-than-expected Q3 profit and sales.Microstrategy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American Tower (AMT) Beats on International Strength, Should Trade Up - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Equalweight rating and $316.00 price target on American Tower (NYSE: AMT) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Brown upgraded Houlihan Lokey (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
HOKA and UGG Owner Deckers Brands (DECK) Delivers an All-Round FQ2 Miss, Analyst Lowers Numbers and Says Guidance Likely Conservative

Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported disappointing FQ2 results yesterday after the market close.The company reported Q2 EPS of $3.66 to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
DaVita (DVA) PT Lowered to $164 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Extra Space Storage (EXR) PT Raised to $214 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

