Blackstone (BX) Buys Majority Stake in SPANX, Inc.

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SPANX, Inc., the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, today announced a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”), a leading global investment business. The firm has agreed to buy...

CBS News

Spanx founder Sara Blakely sells majority stake in company to Blackstone

Spanx founder Sara Blakely announced Wednesday that global investment firm Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the pioneering shapewear company. Blakely, who has always owned 100% of the business she founded 21 years ago, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss why now was the right time to sell and what her new role will be as executive chairwoman.
pymnts

Blackstone Snags Spanx Majority Ownership

Blackstone Inc. is buying a majority stake in women’s shapewear company Spanx Inc. in a move that puts Spanx’s value at $1.2 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Spanx Founder Sara Blakely will have a significant stake in the company as executive chairwoman when the acquisition is finalized, according to the Journal, and she will continue to oversee operations of the 21-year-old brand she started with $5,000 earned from selling fax machines in her hometown.
investing.com

Blackstone buys majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Investment firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Inc would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the shapewear maker at $1.2 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal will allow Spanx to further expand globally and help it strengthen its online business, they added. Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara...
Reuters

Three firms shape Blackstone’s purchase of majority stake in Spanx

(Reuters) - Three law firms, including Cravath, Swaine and Moore and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, have added Blackstone’s purchase of a majority stake in shapewear brand Spanx Inc to their belts. The transaction, announced on Wednesday, values Spanx at $1.2 billion. Atlanta-based Spanx has teamed up with Cravath for guidance...
MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
