EIA Crude Inventory Data Shows Draw of 400 Thousand Barrels

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summary of Weekly Petroleum Data for the week ending October 15, 2021. U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.0 million barrels per day during the week ending October...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
AFP

ExxonMobil Q3 profits rebound to $6.8 bn on higher oil prices

ExxonMobil's profits rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices as the petroleum giant announced a new share repurchase program, according to results released Friday. The US oil company reported profits of $6.8 billion, compared with a loss of $680 million over the same period last year amid weak demand during a more severe wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues jumped about 60 percent to $73.8 billion. The results illustrated the oil industry's profoundly improved outlook compared with the darkest days of Covid-19, when US oil futures briefly dove into negative territory.
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a slight weekly uptick in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by one to 444 this week. The weekly climb followed a modest fall of two rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 544, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude was trading modestly higher, up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
OilPrice.com

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Oil inventories on the U.S. Gulf Coast have grown to the highest in about ten years, adding 20 million barrels since the beginning of the month. The increase is due to stronger export demand from Asia, directing more barrels to the export hubs along the Gulf Coast. However, the buildup is temporary, Bloomberg reports, as refiners begin to ramp up operations after the end of seasonal maintenance.
OilPrice.com

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its fifth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 2.318 million barrels. But a persistent draw in Cushing inventory is causing a bit of a stir. U.S. crude inventories...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
investing.com

Oil Inventories Rose by 2.3M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, but that did little to ease fears that demand will continue outstrip supply amid an ongoing energy crunch. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark traded at $84.47 a barrel on the news, after settling up 89 cents at $84.65 a...
FXStreet.com

WTI extends pullback below $84.00 on higher API inventories, EIA data eyed

WTI flirts with intraday low, seesaws around seven-year high. Weekly API inventory data came in higher-than-expected, firmer USD also probe oil buyers. EIA data, US Durable Goods Orders will direct short-term moves ahead of US GDP. WTI crude oil remains pressured around $83.80, down 0.30% on a day during Wednesday’s...
jwnenergy.com

Oil declines after industry report shows rising U.S. inventories

Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated. Brent for December settlement fell 1.4 per cent to $85.21/bbl at 10:29 a.m. in London. WTI for December delivery dipped 1.7 per cent to $83.19/bbl. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles rose 2.32...
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks rise by 4.3 million barrels, WTI trades below $84

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 4.3 million barrels in the week ending October 22, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an inventory build of 1.9 million barrels.
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Increased By 4.27 million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles increased by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 4.267 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 1.914 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil ,...
investing.com

WTI Crude Climbs to $85 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

(Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude rose above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a global energy crunch that has seen prices soar. Oil has jumped in recent weeks as natural gas prices hit records. The surge in gas could add at least 1 million barrels a day to oil demand, according to Goldman Sachs, which sees global consumption on the cusp of returning to pre-pandemic levels. That comes as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are adding back output only gradually into a market where stockpiles are steadily declining.
oilandgas360.com

Falling crude inventories pin WTI oil price near $83

(Bloomberg) –Oil swung between gains and losses as traders weigh the ongoing impact of a global energy crunch and dwindling inventories at a key U.S. storage hub. Front-month futures in New York traded below $83, paring an earlier drop as the dollar cooled. While headline prices have been volatile over the last two sessions, the market’s structure has surged with the energy crisis leading to crude stockpiles at the key U.S. storage of Cushing rapidly draining to near critically low levels.
