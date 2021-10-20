Chiefs OL Kyle Long eligible to return from Reserve/PUP list this week

The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting some reinforcements along the offensive line as early as this week.

Kyle Long is free to begin practicing this week after starting out the 2021 NFL season on the Reserve/PUP list. The veteran offensive lineman suffered a tibial plateau fracture in OTA practice during the offseason and it caused him to miss the entirety of training camp and the preseason. He has been allowed to attend team meetings and rehab at team facilities, but after sitting out for six weeks, he’s now allowed to return to practice.

It’s not a guarantee that he’ll return to practice this week, though. Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid didn’t yet have an update on Long’s status.

“I normally meet with Rick (Burkholder) here this afternoon,” Reid said. “So I’ll know more about all of that once we get to that point, but right now I don’t have anything for you.”

Should Long return to practice, a new six-week window will open. He can practice with the team and if they deem him healthy enough, he can be activated from the PUP list and return to play. If he doesn’t return to practice and get activated within the next six weeks, the team would have to choose between sending him to injured reserve or releasing him from his contract.

Long, 32, came out of retirement to sign with the Chiefs this offseason. Should he return healthy, the veteran adds a ton of experience to the offensive line. He started 76 games at right guard or right tackle across seven seasons with the Bears, earning three Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro selection. Long’s healthy return could even provide Kansas City with the flexibility to trade another offensive lineman ahead of the November 2nd trade deadline.