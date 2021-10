As we move into the late autumn season, our days are getting ever-shorter and the plant and animal life around us is preparing to go dormant and hibernate for the winter. It's the darker half of the year, and the perfect time to turn our attention inward. Each autumn, I try to reflect on how I can best use the winter season to recharge, conserve my energy, and focus on attention on my own personal growth, self-care, and goals for the coming year. Late autumn and early winter comprise the time if year when we reset, allowing the past year to fall away so we can emerge in the spring reinvigorated and ready to work toward our goals.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO