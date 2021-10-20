Dorothy Taylor

November 30, 1942 to October 8, 2021- Surrounded by her children, Dorothy passed away peacefully. Surrounded by her children, Dorothy Eileen DeAngelo passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2021. She was born in Mesa AZ to Ruth and James Gossett on November 30th, 1942. In her youth she also spent many years in Chandler AZ and Grants NM. In 1960, Dorothy married Sanford Bayer and proceeded to have three children: Allen, Lisa and Mike. Their marriage ended a few years later. In 1969, Dorothy moved with her family to Gresham, OR and had Faye Bayer. Dorothy worked several jobs to support her family. She eventually landed a job at the United States Postal Service in downtown Portland. She was a beloved supervisor and launched the Quality of Work Life program at that branch. During this time, Dorothy met Michael DeAngelo. They soon married in 1976 and raised her children together. They had a loving relationship until his passing in 2004. Dorothy was known for hosting many events: holiday parties, game night, Knit and Stitch and pinochle parties. She loved getting lost on long drives and spending time at the beach. She collected nativity scenes, owls and has over 3000 salt and pepper sets, most of which were passed down from her mother. She was an honorary mother to many "families": the Housleys, the Post Office bunch and her Church "“ Mountain View Christian. Dorothy is survived by: son Allen, his wife Gayleen, their 4 sons and their 11 grandchildren; daughter Lisa, her husband Craig, their combined 6 children and their 3 grandchildren; son Mike and his 6 children and his 7 grandchildren; daughter Faye; stepson Rick DeAngelo, Step daughters Bonnilyn Patillo and Terry Eastman; sister, Mary Gossett. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Michael DeAngelo; her grandson Justin Bayer; her great grandson, Wyatt Bayer; brothers James and Robert Gossett. Visitation will be Thurs. October 21st 1-7 pm and Friday October 22nd, 5-8 pm at Bateman Carroll Funeral home, 520 W. Powell Blvd. Gresham, and services will be at Mountain View Christian Church, 1890 NE Cleveland Ave, Gresham on October 23rd at 1 pm. Dorothy was also proceeded in death by 7 dogs, 1 potbelly pig, 1 cockatiel, 1 guinea pig, 1 turtle and several fish. Therefore, as an alternative to flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Humane Society in her name.

