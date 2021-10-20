Bitcoin's price reaches a new all-time high above $66,000

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO