As the seconds ticked away, so did any chance of Virginia Tech climbing back into a game in which it was so obviously overmatched. To close out Saturday’s win, Pitt took 11 minutes, 28 seconds off the fourth quarter clock on a soul-snatching 16-play, 76-yard drive. Israel Abanikanda was the star of the series, logging 11 of his 21 carries and tallying 63 of his 140 rushing yards. The 215-pound ball-carrier moved like a Range Rover through the Hokies’ defense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO