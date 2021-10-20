CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Globe’s Point: Join a Club!

ppuglobe.com
 9 days ago

This year, there have been a lot more clubs popping up on campus, and that’s fantastic. We’ve written before about why it’s important to go to on campus events, but joining a club is an even better way to get involved in the campus community. When you join a...

ppuglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Collegian

Bridge the social distance, join a club

Students spent the past 18 months staring at a computer screen and learning how to engage in small talk over Zoom. Now, we are navigating an entirely new social terrain, including relearning social skills and attempting to “make up” for more than a year of remote learning. There are more...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'It was the best five years of my life!' How sports programs are keeping disadvantaged teens at school

Participation in specialist sport programs keeps teenagers from low socioeconomic backgrounds at school and boosts their maths grades. This is what I found in my PhD study. Being engaged in learning can set people up for success in the rest of their life. This is why experts see it as one of the main goals of early adolescence. Students tend to be engaged with school in the primary years, but their engagement decreases in secondary school. So educators are trying to find ways to help students maintain that early engagement. My PhD research explored the influence of specialist sporting programs on the...
SPORTS
ppuglobe.com

Committee search continues for new Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences

With many students adjusting to in-person classes this year, they have also been introduced to a fairly new and restructured administrative body, with even more changes on the way. The School of Arts and Sciences has recently begun its search for a new dean amid a cascade of other changes...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globe#Wppj#The Midwest Emo Club
BlogHer

3 Women Receive VOTY Spotlights For Work in Media

We’re still feeling the excitement and energy from last week’s BlogHer Biz conference in Brooklyn, NY! Filled with incredible connections and moments, one set of speakers continues to stand out, SHE Media’s inaugural Voices of the Year (VOTY) Spotlights. A long standing BlogHer initiative, VOTY is a celebration of women who inspire us to pursue new passions through their legacy work. Each year we recognize Voices of the Year in various ways, new in 2021 is  an ongoing selection of VOTY Spotlights, where we highlight creators for their contribution to their community in a meaningful way. BlogHer also launched our first-ever...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy