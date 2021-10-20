CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Gridiron Report: Steelers beat Seahawks 23-20

By Anthony Cugini
 9 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in overtime. With the win, the Steelers are 3-3 on the season and have won two straight home games. The scoring didn’t start until the second quarter as both teams struggled to do much on offense. The Steelers put together a 49-yard...

