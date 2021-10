The results are in for my 2020 Triple Net Active vs. Passive Portfolio experiment: Active wins again, but just by a hair. The original objective was to identify a group of companies trading at a relatively low level of net current asset value (between 2x and 3x NCAV), to see if they could outperform selected benchmarks as a group -- the "Passive Portfolio". The idea was also to see whether a hand-selected subset -- the "Active Portfolio" group -- could outperform the Passive one.

