CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Singapore says healthcare system risks being 'overwhelmed' as virus surges

By Roslan RAHMAN
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uV5qN_0cX4AwuP00
Singapore's government has warned that its healthcare system risked being "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus infections /AFP

Singapore's healthcare system is at risk of being "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus infections, government officials warned Wednesday, a day after the city-state expanded quarantine-free travel as it shifts its approach to dealing with the pandemic.

The health ministry reported 18 deaths on Wednesday -- Singapore's highest toll in a single day -- and 3,862 more cases, just shy of the record 3,994 tallied the day before.

"At the current situation, we face considerable risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed," Lawrence Wong, co-chair of a government task force fighting Covid-19, said before the new figures were released.

Wong, who is also the finance minister, said nearly 90 percent of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds are occupied.

His comments come a day after the city-state expanded its quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, including key trading partners the United States, Britain and France.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said the global business hub cannot remain closed indefinitely, and the city-state has shifted from a zero-tolerance strategy with lockdowns and closed borders to taking the approach of living with Covid-19.

Analysts said the travel lane scheme, which started with Brunei and Germany last month, could provide a shot in the arm for the pandemic-hammered airline and tourism industries. But it nevertheless stirred fears among some ordinary Singaporeans as the city grapples with its latest outbreak.

Most of Singapore's cases are mild or asymptomatic with patients recovering at home, allowing hospitals to focus on seriously sick Covid patients.

"We are trying to add capacity, but it's not simply a matter of having extra beds or purchasing new equipment because... our medical personnel are stretched and fatigued," Wong said.

"And while we are trying to reinforce the team, it will take time for these reinforcements to come in."

Taskforce co-leader and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the number of infections among unvaccinated people aged 60 years and above "continues to be high", accounting for two-thirds of patients in the ICU and those who have died.

Singapore has reported more than 158,000 coronavirus cases and 264 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Opinion | How Covid Is Killing People Who Don’t Even Have the Virus

Mark A. Rothstein is Herbert F. Boehl Chair of Law and Medicine and Director of the Institute for Bioethics, Health Policy and Law at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In Cullman, Ala., Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at his local hospital, but he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wong
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These People Now "At Risk"

With coronavirus cases going down, it's easy to become complacent. Don't. That's the big warning from Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who appeared on his podcast to say that the pandemic is far from over. And in fact, we could all be in danger of repeating past mistakes that may lead to another surge. Read on for 5 points of life-saving advice, including who is most at risk and where—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Britain#Afp Singapore#Singaporeans#Covid
International Business Times

Singapore Tightens Monetary Policy As Virus-hit Economy Recovers

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time in three years on Thursday, the latest country to act against inflation as coronavirus-hit economies reopen amid continuing supply chain bottlenecks. The world's central bankers are walking a fine line between supporting economic recovery with easy financial conditions while preventing...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Singapore to develop mobile defence systems with Ghost Robotics

Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has inked a partnership with Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics to identify uses cases involving legged robots for security, defence, and humanitarian applications. They will look to test and develop mobile robotic systems, as well as the associated technology enablers, that can be deployed in challenging urban terrain and harsh environments.
TECHNOLOGY
World Bank Blogs

Pandemic failures show path to a stronger healthcare system

The pandemic continues to expose major weaknesses with the existing global healthcare system, in particular equitable access to vaccines. The situation is most severe in Africa, a continent that imports 99 percent of the vaccines it consumes, and where only a small fraction of the population has been able to get the vaccine so far. The solution is not only to make sure more vaccines are available for Africa, but to start making them there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Surging Covid causes United States to warn against Singapore travel

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. Both the CDC and State Department cited a "very high level of COVID-19." According to Johns Hopkins...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore storms back toward pre-virus levels of air traffic

(Oct 23): Airlines in Asia are bringing back international capacity as the region gradually follows North America and Europe in reopening borders, led by the city-state of Singapore, whose economy depends on open access. By January, Singapore is poised to reach 84% of the weekly flights to Europe as it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Third-party data breach in Singapore hits healthcare provider

Another third-party security breach has been reported in Singapore, this time, affecting patients of Fullerton Health and compromising personal data that included bank account details in "a few cases". The affected vendor Agape Connecting People, which platform facilitates appointment booking, first detected the breach on October 19 and appeared to affect only Fullerton Health.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said it is looking into an "unusual surge" in infections after the city-state reported 5,324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Singapore also recorded 10 new deaths from the disease on Wednesday, taking the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions. But on Monday, the kingdom reopens its doors to vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries. Here's what you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Parts of northeast China on heightened alert as COVID-19 returns

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A few border cities in northeastern China started to tighten COVID-19 measures, restricting travel and limiting gatherings in public spaces, and some declared a "pre-war" mode of vigilance and monitoring, as China combats an outbreak hitting mainly the north. China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy