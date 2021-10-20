CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Stock Trades Today: CSX, KR, FCEL, and DKNG

By Mark Sebastian
Money Morning
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't have to be Warren Buffett to know this isn't exactly a take-it-easy, fire-and-forget market; it'd be an expensive mistake to let your guard down right now. Don't be lulled into thinking the bulls are going to enjoy the run of the place. I'm watching the VIX right...

moneymorning.com

MarketWatch

Fiserv stock logs worst day in 19 months after earnings

Fiserv Inc.'s stock dove to its worst performance in more than 19 months Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Fcel#Csx Corp#Kroger Co
The Motley Fool

Why A. O. Smith Stock Rallied as Much as 13% in the First Half Hour of Trading Today

A. O. Smith had a solid quarter, but the really exciting piece of the report was probably the strength in one of its newer markets. Shares of industrial concern A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) rose a quick 13% in early trading on Oct. 28. Although the stock gave back some of that early gain, it was still up by 9% roughly an hour into the trading day. The big news was the company's earnings release, which was obviously good reading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Brightcove Is Down by 21% Today

Shares of cloud-based storage company Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) were trading 21.1% lower just after midday Thursday in response to Wednesday's post-close quarterly investor update. While the company beat the earnings and revenue estimates tendered by the few analysts who follow it, guidance for the quarter currently underway left investors wanting. The company also announced that CEO Jeff Ray will be stepping down from that role at the end of 2022.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Exela Technologies Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

Exela is offering a debt tender to pay back or refinance the bonds on its balance sheet. The company has $1.5 billion in debt outstanding, minimal cash, and is unprofitable. Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) jumped on Thursday after the company announced a debt tender offer to try to refinance its debt. The specialist in business process automation (BPA) is up over 12% today as of this writing.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Best Consumer Tech Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Reporting Earnings Today

Are These The Best Consumer Tech Stocks To Buy Ahead Of Next Month?. Like it or not, the consumer tech industry continues to make waves across the stock market today. As a result, many would consider consumer tech stocks viable plays in the current market. By and large, this appears to be the case as more tech firms continue to cater to consumer trends. Additionally, said firms are also constantly looking to improve their existing offerings. When you pair the current strength in consumer markets with the tech industry’s drive for growth, the appeal is apparent.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why Allbirds Stock Is Not a Buy on Robinhood

The Allbirds stock ticker, BIRD, will soon appear on the New York Stock Exchange. But retail investors have a rare chance to invest in the Allbirds IPO as of Oct. 25 (Monday). Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) just added Allbirds to its IPO Access platform. Starting in 2021, the stock broker app has taken select stocks and given retail traders an opportunity to apply for IPO shares. They're chosen at random, and if chosen, they have a chance at some big early gains that IPO stocks sometimes make.
STOCKS
investing.com

Why are Paint Stocks Trading High Today? Asian Paints Leaps Over 4%

Investing.com -- Stocks of paint companies have been performing in the green today, after reports of Mumbai-based market leader Asain Paints to have hiked its prices by 7-10%, effective November 12, fled in. Shares of Asian Paints (NS: ASPN ) and Berger Paints (NS: BRGR ) surged by over 6%...
STOCKS

